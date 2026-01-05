Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 5
Two potential play-in tournament teams in the Western Conference face off on Monday night, as the Utah Jazz hit the road to play the Portland Trail Blazers.
It’s been a rough season for Utah on the road, as it has won just four or 15 games, and it enters this matchup on a three-game skid.
The Blazers, who have been banged up for most of this season, are playing better as of late, winning six of their 10 games to move into the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference. The Blazers have a real shot at a play-in tournament spot with how bad the bottom of the West is this season.
The Jazz and Lauri Markkaken have some interesting young pieces, but can they cover the spread as road dogs on Monday night?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday night’s matchup.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jazz +5.5 (+100)
- Trail Blazers -5.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +190
- Trail Blazers: -230
Total
- 241.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 5
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, KJZZ
- Jazz record: 12-22
- Trail Blazers record: 16-20
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Ace Bailey – questionable
- Kevin Love – out
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- Georges Niang – out
- Jusuf Nurkic – questionable
- John Tonje – out
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Robert Williams III – questionable
- Damian Lillard – out
- Jerami Grant – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Jrue Holiday – out
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Blake Wesley – out
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Lauri Markkanen OVER 26.5 Points (-116)
In today’s best NBA props column at SI Betting, I broke down why Markkanen is a great prop target against Portland:
Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen is averaging 27.9 points per game this season while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from 3.
Markkanen and Keyonte George have been the focal points on the Utah offense, and Markkanen is attempting a career-high 19.7 shots per game in the 2025-26 season.
That makes him a great prop target on Monday against a Portland Trail Blazers defense that is just 19th in defensive rating. The Blazers allowed Markkanen 32 points on 19 shots in the first meeting this season, and their down multiple rotation players – including veterans Jerami Grant and Jrue Holiday – on Monday.
I’ll bet on Markkanen hitting his season average in this divisional matchup.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
Portland has a ton of rotation players out of the lineup on Monday, including two key veterans in Grant and Holiday.
So, I don’t mind taking the points with the Jazz, even though they’ve struggled on the road this season. Utah is just 4-11 straight up away from home, but the Blazers are 1-4 against the spread when favored at home.
Despite the fact that Portland is the No. 9 seed in the West, it still ranks 21st in net rating over its last 10 games and 22nd overall.
Utah has been a decent team to bet on as an underdog – 16-14 against the spread – and the Jazz have a much higher offensive ceiling with Markkanen and George both set to play in this matchup.
I think they can keep this game within two possessions against a Portland team that beat them by just two earlier this season.
Pick: Jazz +5.5 (+100 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.