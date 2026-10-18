Is Jeremiyah Love Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Rams in NFL Week 6)

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love is set to miss his first game of his NFL career in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Love (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday, which should lead to veteran Tyler Allgeier taking the majority of the snaps in the backfield in this NFC West battle.

Cardinals ruled out RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle) for Sunday’s game vs the Rams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2026

This season, Love has played 49.6 percent of Arizona's offensive plays, carrying the ball 67 times for 245 yards and one score. He's averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, but Love has also made an impact in the passing game, catching 11 of his 14 targets and scoring one touchdown.

It doesn't seem that Love's injury is a long-term one, as head coach Matt LaFleur said that the rookie is not currently a candidate to go in injured reserve.

LaFleur: Jeremiyah Love (ankle) not currently an IR candidate. https://t.co/mYmfGY21gP — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 16, 2026

If that were to happen, Love would have to miss at least four games for the Cardinals. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Love is set to be a key part of this Arizona offense for years to come.

With the rookie sidelined on Sunday, I'm eyeing Allgeier as one of my favorite prop picks in Week 6.

Best Cardinals Prop Bet vs. Rams in NFL Week 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyler Allgeier Anytime TD (+120)

In Week 5, the Rams were torched on the ground by both James Cook and Josh Allen, and they've dropped to 28th in the NFL in EPA/Rush on defense.

Los Angeles is allowing 4.6 yards per carry (ninth-most in the NFL) and has allowed four rushing scores through five games.

That sets up well for Allgeier, who shoould monopolize touches in this backfield. The veteran running back has played 49.9 percent of Arizona's offensive snaps this season, finding the end zone once on the ground.

With Love out, I expect almost all of the red-zone touches out of the backfield to go to Allgeier. He's a solid target for an Arizona offense that has shown it can move the ball in the 2026 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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