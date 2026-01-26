Jessica Pegula vs. Amanda Anisimova Prediction, Odds for Australian Open Quarterfinals

Amanda Anisimova made it to two straight Grand Slam finals to finish her 2025 season, and now she's one win away from making it to the semifinals in her first Grand Slam of 2026.

Standing in her way is Jessica Pegula, who is looking to make it to a singles Grand Slam semifinal for the third time in her career and the first time at a Grand Slam that's not the U.S. Open.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this fascinating matchup between two of the top women's tennis players in the world.

Jessica Pegula vs. Amanda Anisimova Odds and Total

Moneyline

Jessica Pegula +104

Amanda Anisimova -127

Total

OVER 22.5 Games (-110)

UNDER 22.5 Games (-130)

Jessica Pegula vs. Amanda Anisimova

Date: January 28

Time: TBD

How to Watch (TV): TBD

Jessica Pegula vs. Amanda Anisimova: History and How They Got Here

These two tennis players have faced each other three times in their career with Pegula winning all three. The latest came in Canada in 2024 when Pegula defeated Anisimova in three sets.

Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula has always had success at the Australian Open, but she hasn't had that extra push to get her over the hump. She has made it to the quarterfinals three separate times, but has yet to make it to the semifinals. She has a 71% match win rate at this tournament, the second best of her four Grand Slams. She has a chance to make it to the singles semifinals here for the first time in her career.

She has yet to lose a single set so far this tournament, beating Anastasia Zakharova, McCartney Kessler, Oksana Selekhmeteva, and defending champion Madison Keys, all in straight sets.

Amanda Anisimova

Anisimova is looking to make it to her third straight Grand Slam final, but last year, she was eliminated in the second round at this tournament. She has already made it further than she ever has at the Australian Open, showing a clear positive step in the right direction in her development.

Much like Pegula, she has yet to lose a single set so far in this tournament. She has beaten Simona Waltert, Katerina Siniakova, Peyton Stearns, and Wang Xinyu on her way to the quarterfinals.

Jessica Pegula vs. Amanda Anisimova Prediction and Best Bet

I have said throughout this tournament that I believe in Anisimova and her improved level of play over the past nine months, and I see no reason to jump off the bandwagon quite yet. Not only did she reach two straight Grand Slam finals to close out the year, but she won the China Open in the fall and had impressive wins against Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek at the WTA Finals.

Anisimova forced a third set the last time these two women faced each other, but that was back in 2024, long before her recent progression. I think this is a great time to bet on her to beat Pegula for the first time in her career.

Pick: Anisimova -127 via DraftKings

