Jets vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The Buffalo Bills may not be able to win the AFC East, but they still have something to play for entering the final week of the regular season. They currently sit as the No. 7 seed in the conference, but if things go their way, they can improve to being the No. 5 seed. The first step in doing that is beating the New York Jets. If they take care of business, they'll be rooting for the Texans to lose to the Colts and the Chargers to lose to the Broncos.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for their regular season finale against the last-place team in their division.
Jets vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Jets +7.5 (-115)
- Bills -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Jets +290
- Bills -360
Total
- OVER 38.5 (-105)
- UNDER 38.5 (-115)
Jets vs. Bills How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 4
- Game Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jets Record: 3-13
- Bills Record: 11-5
Jets vs. Bills Betting Trends
- Jets are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Jets' last five games
- Jets are 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC East opponents
- The Bills are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games vs. AFC East opponents
- The UNDER is 6-2 in the last eight meetings between these two teams
Jets vs. Bills Injury Reports
Jets Injury Report
- Mason Taylor, TE - Questionable
- Breece Hall, RB - Questionable
- Isaiah Davis, RB - Questionable
- Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB - Questionable
- Jay Tufele, DT - IR
Bills Injury Report
- Jordan Philips, DT - Questionable
- Jordan Poyer, S - Questionable
- Matt Prater, K - Questionable
- Dalton Kincaid, TE - Questionable
- DaQuon Jones, DT - Questionable
Jets vs. Bills Key Player to Watch
- Josh Allen, QB - Buffalo Bills
It's clear at this point of the season that if the Bills want to go on a deep playoff run, Josh Allen is going to have to carry them there. Their defense isn't going to help them win any games in the postseason, so the weight of their championship hopes rests on the shoulders of their MVP quarterback. Allen will look to find some momentum in Week 18 before their postseason run begins, and he has a great chance to have a strong performance against a Jets defense that ran out of gas weeks ago.
Jets vs. Bills Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Bills to win and cover as favorites:
The Bills are going to want to avoid being the No. 7 seed in the playoffs, which means they need to take care of business against a lowly Jets team that has been horrific down the final stretch of the season. They are now 30th in offensive DVOA and 31st in defensive DVOA. They are the only team in the NFL that ranks in the bottom five in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. They have nothing to offer to compete against this Bills team. I'll lay the points with Buffalo.
Pick: Bills -7.5 (-105) via FanDuel
