Jets vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
It's almost time to push the panic button in New York. The team has failed to live up to expectations this season and they're now 2-5 through the first seven weeks of the 2024 campaign.
The good news is they have a very winnable game in Week 8 when they take on the New England Patriots, the only team they've been able to comfortably beat already this season. It's now or never for the Jets, whose season will be effectively over if they lose to Drake Maye and company.
Let's take a look at the full list of odds for this AFC East showdown and then I'll break down my best bet.
Jets vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Jets -7 (-110)
- Patriots +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jets -350
- Patriots +260
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-110)
- UNDER 41.5 (-110)
Jets vs. Patriots How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Jets Record: 2-5
- Patriots Record: 1-6
Jets vs. Patriots Betting Trends
- Jets are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- Patriots are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games vs. Jets
- Patriots are 15-2 straight up in their last 17 games vs. Patriots
- Jets are 2-7 ATS in their last nine road games
- The UNDER is 11-2 the last 13 times the Jets have played AFC East opponents
- Patriots are 0-5 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the last five meetings between these two teams
Jets vs. Patriots Injury Reports
Jets Injury Report
- D.J. Reed, CB - Questionable
- Michael Carter II, CB - Questionable
- Xavier Newman, G - Questionable
- Ashtyn Davis, S - Questionable
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Questionable
- Tony Adams, S - Questionable
Patriots Injury Report
- Sione Takitaki, LB - Questionable
- Vederian Lowe, OT - Questionable
- Javon Baker, WR - Questionable
- DeMario Douglas, WR - Questionable
- Ja/Lynn Polk, WR - Questionable
- Layden Robinson, G - Questionable
Jets vs. Patriots Key Players to Watch
New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers: The four-time MVP has filed to live up to expectations this season but there are no more excuses with Davante Adams now on the roster. His biggest issue has been turnovers with seven interceptions this season. If he can fix that and find some level of momentum with his receivers, he might be able to drag the Jets back to life.
New England Patriots
Hunter Henry: The Patriots tight end has sneakily been one of the most effective tight ends in the NFL this season. He leads the Patriots in receptions (27), targets (39), and receiving yards (313). He has also been a great security blanket for New England's rookie quarterback so the Jets should do their best to cover him on Sunday.
Jets vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick
I break down my best bet for every single game in my weekly column, the "Road to 272 Bets." For this game, I'm laying the points with New York:
We can feel safe buying low on the Jets in this spot. They've already beaten up on the Patriots once this season, beating them by a final score of 24-3 and outgaining them 5.7 yards per play to 2.9. The Patriots secondary has been horrific this season, ranking 29th in opponent EPA per dropback, and their inability to pressure the quarterback is going to allow Aaron Rodgers to have a big day.
Drake Maye has looked solid in his first two starts but now he has to play the strongest defense he has faced so far in his rookie campaign. Not only can the Jets create pressure against the Patriots' terrible offensive line, but their secondary is going to throw a lot of things at the rookie that will keep him second-guessing himself. Teams can run the ball on New York, but unfortunately for New England, their running game has been ineffective in 2024.
I'll lay the touchdown on the Jets on the road.
Pick: Jets -7 (-110)
