Jets vs. Titans Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2
The New York Jets and Tennessee Titans will face-off in Week 2 action in the NFL in what will be an AFC matchup between two teams who fell short against their respective opponents in Week 1.
If you want to find out my best bet for the game, you can read my full betting preview here. In this article, I'm going to give you a couple of players who I'm targeting to score a touchdown in this game.
The first thing to note is that I'm going to avoid betting on any members of the Jets to score in this game. If Week 1 is any indication, the Jets' offense is going to revolve around Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and maybe Allen Lazard to an extent. Because of that, there's no true betting value on any player on their offense to score a touchdown against the Titans.
The real value lies with Tennessee.
Jets vs. Titans Touchdown Bets
- Tony Pollard Touchdown +110
- Calvin Ridley Touchdown +290
Tony Pollard Touchdown
Tony Pollard had the majority of carries in the Titans opening game, rushing 16 times for 82 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and a touchdown. Now, he and the Titans get to take on a Jets run defense that allowed Jordan Mason to rush for almost 150 yards while giving up 4.7 yards per carry throughout the game.
I'm shocked Pollard, who will likely be the focal point of the offense, is available at plus-money to find the end zone.
Calvin Ridley Touchdown
Age may have finally caught up to DeAndre Hopkins, who had an unimpressive Week 1 game against the Bears. That leaves Calvin Ridley as the potential No. 1 option in the Titans passing game. he led the team in targets with seven, while hauling in three receptions for 50 yards.
Despite being the clear No. 1 option in the pass game, you can bet on Ridley at almost 3-1 odds to find the end zone against the Jets.
Read More NFL Week 2 Betting Content Here
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.