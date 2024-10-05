Jets vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (New York Poised for Bounce Back Win in London)
The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings are set to face-off in the first London game of the season.
The Jets are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos on their home field. Now, they have to jump across the pond to take on a Vikings team that has got off to an impressive 4-0 start with wins against the likes of the Texans, 49ers, and Packers.
Before the season began, the Jets would have been significant favorites in this game. Now, due to how the first four games of panned out, the Jets are 2.5-point underdogs.
Let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll predict the exact final score of this NFC showdown.
Jets vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Jets +2.5 (-102)
- Vikings -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Jets +134
- Vikings -158
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-105)
- UNDER 40.5 (-115)
The spread and total has remained the exact same since Monday morning. The Vikings remain as 2.5-point favorites and the total has been steady at 40.5.
Jets vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction
As I wrote about in my betting preview for this game, I'm backing the Jets to bounce back in this London showdown:
I'm going to take the points with the Jets in this London showdown. New York's defense could prove to be an issue for Sam Darnold. To start, the Jets' defense is second in the NFL in sack percentage, taking down the opposing quarterback on 11.48% of their dropbacks. That's bad news for Darnold, who has been sacked on 9.4% of his dropbacks, the sixth most amongst all quarterbacks.
On top of that, the Jets' defense is third in the NFL in opponent yards per play and second in opponent yards per pass attempt, allowing just 4.7 yards per throw. The Vikings would be smart to rely on Aaron Jones and their run game in this international affair.
The Jets' offense still leaves a lot to be desired, but Rodgers should only get better as the season goes on and he knocks the rust off from missing the entire 2023 season.
When it comes to the total, I think we're going to see a low-scoring affair. Not only do London games typically lean toward being defensive battles, but these are also two of the better defenses in the league. The Vikings lead the NFL in opponent EPA/play and the Jets come in at eighth.
Final Score Prediction: Jets 20, Vikings 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!