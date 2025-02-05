Jimmy Butler Trade Odds: Oddsmakers Give 80 Percent Chance Heat Star is Moved by Deadline
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is one of the biggest names to watch ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, even though he's been trying to force his way to the Suns.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on Tuesday that the Heat star has blocked trade options that would have been good fits (such as Memphis and Golden State) to attempt to force his way to the Phoenix Suns.
"Butler's obsession with getting to the Phoenix Suns is bizarrely admirable," Windhorst wrote. "He has torched his relationship with the Heat and hurt the team's season. He has also blocked trade options that would be good fits, where he could have potentially gotten paid and been on a contender. But he's the rare difference-maker who can tilt the outcome of a playoff series and that comes with a lot of power. Butler is trying to use it."
The only problem?
The Suns' likely trade piece for Butler is Bradley Beal, and the veteran guard has a no-trade clause that he may not waive. If that's the case, Butler may be out of luck when it comes to getting to his preferred destination.
Golden State recently kicked the tires on Butler, and it could consider a pursuit of him -- especially if it is unable to land Kevin Durant from Phoenix.
Butler seems like a player who will be dealt not matter what considering how fast his relationship with Miami has deteriorated. Butler has been suspended three times since the start of January, and he's currently serving an indefinite suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.
It's hard to imagine Miami trying to welcome him back to the roster after the deadline, which is why oddsmakers are projecting Butler to be moved before Thursday's deadline.
Jimmy Butler Trade Odds Ahead of Feb. 6 Trade Deadline
By setting Butler at -400 to be dealt, oddsmakers are signaling that a trade is almost a guarantee by the deadline. Based on those odds, Butler has an implied probability of 80 percent to be moved by Thursday.
Butler has a player option for next season, so any team dealing for him -- unless he states that he will sign an extension -- is taking a risk that he's only a rental. That could limit Miami's options in the trade market -- and it's potential return -- in any deal that happens.
The Suns seem like the most likely team to land Butler if a deal goes his way, but Phoenix is just +170 to make the playoffs this season, a sign that it may not land Butler -- or trade Durant -- ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
As for Miami, it has -310 odds to make the playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook, so oddsmakers aren't worried about a Butler deal negatively impacting the team since it has spent much of the last month playing without him anyway.
