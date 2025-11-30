Is J.J. McCarthy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Seahawks)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks after he entered the concussion protocol earlier in the week.
McCarthy reported symptoms after Minnesota's loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, and now the Vikings will turn to rookie Max Brosmer under center in Week 13. Carson Wentz, who started in place of McCarthy earlier this season, is currently on injured reserve after undergoing shoulder surgery.
The odds for Sunday's Minnesota-Seattle matchup have shifted in a big way since McCarthy was put in concussion protocol, even though the rookie quarterback has struggled mightily this season. Minnesota is now an 11.5-point underdog at DraftKings after it opened the week as an 8.5-point dog.
That's a sign that oddsmakers don't have a ton of faith in Brosmer having a big game in his first career start against one of the best defenses in the NFL.
The 2025 season has been a rough one for McCarthy -- a former first-round pick -- as he's completed just 54.1 percent of his passes for 929 yards, six scores and 10 picks in six starts. Minnesota is just 2-4 in those games.
Brosmer will aim to provide a spark to the Minnesota offense, but he'll face the No. 5 defense in terms of EPA/Play on Sunday. Brosmer has appeared in four games this season, getting limited snaps, but he has completed five of his eight pass attempts for 42 yards.
