Is J.K. Dobbins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Broncos)
Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a foot injury in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it'll sidelined him for much more than just Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dobbins is likely done for the season unless the Broncos make the Super Bowl.
This is a major blow to a Denver offense that had relied heavily on Dobbins in the ground game on its way to an 8-2 start this season.
With Dobbins expected to miss the rest of the season, rookie running back R.J. Harvey will likely step into the starting role for Denver.
Replacing Dobbins won't be easy, though, as the veteran has 153 carries for 772 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and four scores this season on the ground. Through the air, Dobbins has played a much smaller role, catching just 11 passes for 37 yards.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Broncos running game in Week 11 against Kansas City.
Best Broncos Prop Bet for Week 11 vs. Chiefs
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop bets for this game, and he's targeting rookie R.J. Harvey:
R.J. Harvey OVER 52.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
JK Dobbins is set to miss Sunday's game with an injury, which means RJ Harvey will get a chance to play as the Broncos' starting running back. He has put together a solid rookie season, including averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He should be able to find some success against a Chiefs defense that has struggled to stop the run at times this season, 25th in opponent rush EPA and 22nd in opponent rush success rate.
