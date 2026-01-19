J.K. Dobbins Injury Update Doesn't Change Patriots vs. Broncos Odds for AFC Championship

The Denver Broncos have lost starting quarterback Bo Nix for the rest of the season, but they may get a key piece of their offense back in the AFC title game against the New England Patriots.

Running back J.K. Dobbins, who has not played since Week 10 due to a foot injury, reportedly could make his return on Sunday for Denver. Dobbins had his practice window opened on Monday, giving him a chance to make a return to the field for the AFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl (if Denver makes it there) this season.

Sources: Broncos are opening the practice window for RB J.K. Dobbins, who suffered what was thought to be a season-ending foot injury in Week 10 against the Raiders. Dobbins has a chance to play in Sunday’s AFC championship game vs. the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/HLhlVWywfD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2026

Getting Dobbins back would be a huge boost for a Denver team that is going to need to lean more on the running game with Nix out with a broken ankle.

In 10 games during the regular season, Dobbins rushed for 772 yards on 153 carries (5.0 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. He would immediately be the best rushing option for a Denver offense that has leaned on RJ Harvey, Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin since the veteran back went down with his foot issue.

Despite the positive injury update for Dobbins, oddsmakers have not shifted the line for the Broncos in this matchup. Denver is a 5.5-point underdog at DraftKings as the betting market has very little faith in this team without Nix.

The latest odds to win the Super Bowl also have Denver set as a massive underdog entering the AFC title game.

Still, Dobbins would be a nice addition to the lineup if he's able to return on Sunday. The Broncos had just 10 running back carries (four by McLaughlin, six by Harvey) for 41 yards in their win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Even though Buffalo was 31st in the NFL in EPA/Rush and yards per carry allowed in the regular season, the Broncos relied on Nix's arm to win their first playoff game this season.

That's certainly concerning with Jarrett Stidham set to play quarterback in the AFC Championship Game, but a potential Dobbins return could help take some pressure off the veteran backup in that matchup.

