Super Bowl 60 Odds: Seahawks Favored Over Rams, Patriots in Three-Team Race

All four favorites won in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, setting up an intriguing championship Sunday on Jan. 25.

The Seattle Seahawks and Sam Darnold were by far the most dominant team this past weekend, as they blew out the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 41-6. Now, Seattle hosts another division rival -- the Los Angeles Rams -- with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

In the AFC, the New England Patriots are road favorites on Sunday afternoon againt the No. 1-seeded Denver Broncos. Denver is in a brutal spot, as starting quarterback Bo Nix broke his ankle in Saturday's win over the Buffalo Bills, ending his season. Now, the Broncos are forced to turn to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham with a chance to reach the Super Bowl on the line.

So, it's not surprising that Drake Maye and the Patriots are heavily favored to reach the Super Bow, but oddsmakers aren't exactly expecting them to win when they get there.

Here's a look at the latest odds to win Super Bowl LX with just three games left in the NFL season.

Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl LX

Seattle Seahawks: +145

Los Angeles Rams: +220

New England Patriots: +260

Denver Broncos: +1100

Seattle Favored to Win Super Bowl LX

The Seahawks have been favored to win the Super Bowl since late in the regular season, and they remain in that spot after another dominant defensive showing against San Francisco.

The NFC title game brings a little tougher test against a Los Angeles team that it beat by one point and lost to by two points during the regular season. These teams have been the class of the conference all season long, but the Rams have looked beatable in the playoffs.

That's led to oddsmakers setting the Seahawks as 2.5-point favorites at home in the opening odds for this matchup. I believe that Seattle's defense (No. 2 in EPA/Play this season) may be the single-best unit left in the playoffs.

If that holds up, Sam Darnold and Seattle could find themselves in the Super Bowl, but it is worth noting that they gave up 37 points in their last meeting with the Rams.

Rams Jump to No. 2 in Odds to Win Super Bowl

Los Angeles briefly fell behind the Patriots in the odds to win the Super Bowl, but it jumped right back into the No. 2 spot after knocking off the Chicago Bears in overtime in the divisional round.

Matthew Stafford has played at a MVP level all season long, but the Rams stumbled down the stretch of the regular season and weren't nearly as dominant as they would have liked in their first two playoff games. Now, L.A. has to go on the road against one of the best defenses in the league.

Even though the Rams are dogs, it appears oddsmakers think the winner of the NFC title game will also go on to win the Super Bowl.

Patriots Heavily Favored to Win AFC

The Patriots are massive favorites on the road in the AFC title game, and they're the clear favorites to win the AFC at -270. That's good for an implied probability of over 72 percent.

Drake Maye has been an MVP candidate all season long, and while he's been loose with the football in the playoffs, he has made timely throws to lead New England to back-to-back double-digit wins.

The betting market doesn't seem to think the Patriots would be favored in a hypothetical Super Bowl matchup, but it would be shocking if New England lost to a backup quarterback in the AFC title game.

Broncos Given Little Chance in Super Bowl Odds With Bo Nix Out

The Broncos were +700 to win the Super Bowl before the divisional round (behind Buffalo and New England at the time), but they pulled out a win over the Bills behind a great game from Nix.

Unfortunately, the second-year quarterback is now done for the season, and Denver has fallen from +700 to +1100 to win the Super Bowl as a result. Stidham now fills in for Denver, and the betting market clearly has no confidence in him winning two games to win the Super Bowl.

Denver is 11/1 to win it all while no other team is even set at 3/1 odds as of Monday morning.

