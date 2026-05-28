Joao Fonseca vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 3

The field at the French Open opened up on Thursday with heavy favorite Jannik Sinner wilting in the heat after taking the first two sets.

Novak Djokovic will look to continue his strong form with that in mind as he faces off against Joao Fonseca in the third round.

Djokovic is still ranked as the fourth-best player in the world at age 39, with the 19-year-old Brazilian ranked 30, with just two career titles to his name.

Here’s a breakdown of Friday night’s match, including the latest odds, each player’s French Open history and my prediction.

Joao Fonseca vs. Novak Djokovic Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Joao Fonseca: +167

Novak Djokovic: -214

Total

37.5 (Over -120/Under -120)

Joao Fonseca vs. Novak Djokovic How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): HBO Max

Joao Fonseca vs. Novak Djokovic: History and Tournament Results

Joao Fonseca

This is Fonseca’s second time at the French Open, and he’ll look to avoid falling in the third round again this time around. He defeated Hubert Hurkacz and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in straight sets before failing to win a set in Round 3 against Jack Draper last year.

This year, Fonseca got through the first round in straight sets but fell down 2-0 before coming back to dominate the final three sets against Dino Prizmic in the second round.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic is no stranger to the French Open. He’s won it three times, most recently in 2023, and fell in the semifinal to Janik Sinner last year. His path to the final opened up with Sinner’s elimination on Thursday.

The three seed won each of his first two matches in four sets to set up this Round 3 matchup against No. 28 Fonseca.

Joao Fonseca vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Best Bet

This should be an interesting matchup between one of the best players for the last few decades, and one of the up-and-comers who was still learning to walk when Djokovic made his French Open debut in 2007.

I’m expecting a long match here in the Paris heat. Djokovic dropped a set in each of his first two rounds, and Fonseca should be able to take at least one against the veteran.

I’m tempted to take Fonseca outright, but I’ll simply go with the OVER instead.

Pick: OVER 37.5 Games (-120)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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