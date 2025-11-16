Is Joe Burrow Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Steelers)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won't play in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he did have his 21-day practice window opened this week.
The puts Burrow on track to return from his toe injury in the next three weeks, potentially as soon as Thanksgiving Day against the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow, who had surgery on his turf toe injury after Week 2, has been eyeing a December return since going down.
"Franchise quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice, having his 21-day practice window opened, with eyes on a return for either Cincinnati's Thanksgiving night game against the Baltimore Ravens or more likely the Bengals' Dec. 7 game against the Buffalo Bills," NFL insider Ian Rapoport wrote.
"Based on the way Burrow has explained it to those who know him well, his plan is to return to the field regardless of the team's record, which is 3-6 entering Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers."
As for this week, the Bengals opened as 6.5-point underdogs against Pittsburgh in Week 11, but that line has since moved to Bengals +5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The move may be tied more to Pittsburgh's rough showing on Sunday night in Week 10 than anything positive on the Bengals' side.
A return from Burrow later on this season could give Cincy a chance to make the playoffs in the AFC North. Entering Week 11, the Bengals are just two games back of the Steelers and one game back of the Ravens in the standings.
A top-five quarterback when healthy, Burrow would give the Bengals a puncher's chance to win the division, especially if the team wins another game or two with Joe Flacco at quarterback.
In his two appearances this season, Burrow completed just 58.3 percent of his passes for 189 yards and two scores before going down against Jacksonville in a Week 2 win.
