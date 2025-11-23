Is Joe Burrow Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Bengals)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was listed as questionable for Week 12 against the New England Patriots due to his turf toe injury, but he will not play in the matchup.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bengals did not activate Burrow off of injured reserve, setting the stage for Joe Flacco to get another start in Week 12. However, Burrow returned to full practices this week, which could set him up to play in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving.
Burrow has not played since Week 2 after he suffered a turf toe injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars that required surgery that was supposed to knock him out until at least December. Now, it appears Burrow is ahead of schedule for his return to the field.
The Bengals-Patriots odds have been all over the place with Burrow's practice status changing this week, as they moved to Bengals +6.5 at DraftKings after Burrow was listed as questionable.
After New England opened as a seven-point favorite late on Sunday night, the odds shifted towards the Patriots even more with Ja'Marr Chase getting suspended for Sunday's matchup.
New England was an 8.5-point favorite on Wednesday morning, but that line moved down a point to 7.5 at DraftKings with Burrow participating in full in the team's first practice of the week. While the line got to 6.5 on Friday, it has gone back to that 7.5 number with Burrow set to miss another game for Cincy.
The Bengals went 2-0 in Burrow's starts (although Jake Browning led them to a comeback win in Week 2 after Burrow exited), yet they only have three wins all season.
Hopefully for the Bengals, Burrow will be cleared to play in Week 13 with the team only getting three days off before a Thanksgiving night clash with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
