Joe Burrow's Status Improves Bengals' Odds vs. Ravens on Thanksgiving
Joe Burrow is back.
The Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback is expected to play on Thursday night in the team's Thanksgiving matchup with the Baltimore Ravens after he practiced in full last week. Burrow is returning from surgery on a turf toe injury that he suffered back in Week 2.
Oddsmakers are buying the Bengals with Burrow back in the lineup, as they've gone from +8.5 in the opening odds for this game to +7 against Lamar Jackson and company. Cincy is just 1-8 with Burrow out of the lineup this season, but it won both of the games he started to open the campaign.
Now, Burrow did not finish the team's Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but there is no doubt that he is an upgrade over Jake Browning and Joe Flacco. The Cincy offense has performed better with Flacco under center, but it hasn't translated to wins.
It's interesting to see the Bengals' odds move by 1.5 points, especially since it seemed like Burrow would make his return for this game. DraftKings has Cincy at +285 to pull off the upset on Thanksgiving.
Burrow completed just 58.3 percent of his passes for 189 yards and two scores in two appearances earlier this season. He'll look to improve upon that stat line against a Baltimore team that has won five games in a row and is now atop the AFC North standings. Cincy is three games back of the Ravens in the division standings heading into this matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
