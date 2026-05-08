Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. 76ers Game 3)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid missed Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with ankle and hip injuries, and he remains on the injury report ahead of Friday's Game 3.

Embiid is officially listed as questionable for Friday's matchup, though the odds for this game suggest that he's going to play.

Joel Embiid (ankle, hip) listed questionable for Friday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 7, 2026

Oddsmakers at DraftKings set the 76ers as 1.5-point favorites in this matchup after they closed as 10.5-point underdogs in Game 2. Embiid was originally probable for Game 2, and the spread moved from 6.5 to 10.5 once he was ruled out. So, if the star center misses this game, it's likely the Knicks will close as road favorites.

After missing the first three games of the first round due to appendectomy, Embiid return to lead the Sixers to three wins in four games to upset Boston. He played in Game 1 of this series, but Philly was blown out by 39 points in New York.

This postseason, Embiid is averaging 25.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 42.4 percent from the field. The Sixers were 10 games over .500 when he played in the regular season, but they were two games under .500 when he sat. So, the former league MVP's status looms large ahead of a must-win Game 3.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the 76ers with Embiid up in the air for this Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.

Best 76ers Prop Bet vs. Knicks

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why injuries to Embiid and OG Anunoby make Tyrese Maxey a worthwhile prop target:

Tyrese Maxey OVER 24.5 Points (-124)

I’ve bet on Tyrese Maxey’s point total in the first two games of this series (and Game 7 against Boston), and I’m not going to stray from it in Game 3.

Even with Embiid questionable, Maxey should hold a major role in the offense after he took 23 shots and scored 26 points in Game 2. Now, with Anunoby banged up, the Knicks have to shake up their defense against Philly, which could give Maxey a few more favorable matchups in Game 3.

All season long, Maxey has given the Knicks issues, and he did in the playoffs in 2024. Two seasons ago, Maxey torched the Knicks in the playoffs, scoring 25 or more points in three games, including matchups with 33, 35 and 46 points. He also thrived against New York in the regular season in the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 30, 36, 22 and 32 points in four meetings.

Maxey closed out the Boston series with 25, 30 and 30 points, and he’s now cleared this total in four of his last five games. I don’t read too much into Game 1, as Nick Nurse waved the white flag early with Philly down big.

Since Game 3 is a must-win for the Sixers, I expect a heavy workload for Maxey, who is coming off a regular season where he averaged 28.3 points per game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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