John Deere Classic Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for TPC Deere Run

After a string of top-tier events, the PGA Tour heads to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, with the majority of the top golfers taking the week off.

With that being said, sometimes these non-signature events are the best ones to bet on with plenty of value across the board. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this week's tournament, including my best bets to win.

John Deere Classic Odds

Top 15 odds to win via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ben Griffin +1500

Chris Gotterup +1500

Keith Mitchell +2000

Jackson Koivun +2200

J.T. Poston +2200

Keegan Bradley +2200

Eric Cole +2700

Jacob Bridgeman +3000

Pierceson Coody +3300

Tom Kim +3300

Michael Thorbjornsen +3300

Rickie Fowler +3500

Matt Wallace +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Doug Ghim +4000

How to Watch 2026 John Deere Classic

Thursday: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 11-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

John Deere Classic Purse

Date: Thursday, July 2-Sunday, July 5

Purse: $8.8 million ($1.584 million to winner)

2025 champion: Brian Campbell

John Deere Classic Notable Golfers

Rickie Fowler: The most recognizable name in the field is Rickie Fowler. He had a great stretch in April and May, posting three straight top 10 finishes in signature events, but has since missed the cut in three straight starts. He's hoping to take advantage of a weak field this week to find his swing again.

Brian Campbell: The 2025 winner of this event has struggled in the past year. Since winning the John Deere Classic, Campbell has posted just one top 20 finish, which came at the Baycurrent Classic last October. He hasn't posted a top 20 finish in 2026 and has missed three straight cuts ahead of this week.

John Deere Classic Best Bets to Win

Tom Kim +3500 via DraftKings

Tom Kim is starting to round into form. He posted a T15 finish at the Canadian Open, and then followed that up with a solo third-place finish at the U.S. Open, gaining strokes in all four major areas. Being great with a wedge is the most important factor for success at the John Deere Classic, and Tom Kim is coming into this week ranking seventh on the PGA Tour in approach proximity from 125-150 yards away. Strong recent form and a great course fit make Kim one of my favorite bets to win at 35-1.

Denny McCarthy +6300 via DraftKings

Few golfers in the field this week have had as much consistent success at this event as Denny McCarthy. He has posted four straight finishes of T11 or better. He doesn't come into this event in great form, having not posted a top 20 finish since the Texas Children's Houston Open in March, but it's hard to look past his recent history at this course. At 63-1, he's worth a bet to find his form this week and take advantage of a weak field.

Lucas Glover +17500 via FanDuel

Lucas Glover won the John Deere Classic in 2021 and has posted two top 10 finishes since, including a fifth-place finish here last year. He comes into this week ranking 18th in proximity on approach shots from 125-150 yards away, and then seventh in proximity shots from 125 yards and less. He's once again a great course fit for TPC Deer Run, so he's worth a sprinkle as a long shot at 175-1.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!