Is Jonathon Brooks Playing Today? (Injury Update Prop Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Commanders)
Carolina Panthers rookie running back Jonathon Brooks will not make his season debut against the Washington Commanders in Week 7.
Recovering from a torn ACL during his final collegiate season at the University of Texas, Brooks returned to practice this week but will not be activated ahead of Week 7.
It doesn’t make much sense for the Panthers (1-5) to rush the rookie back and risk further injury, especially since Chuba Hubbard has fared well in his place this season.
Hubbard and veteran Miles Sanders are the two backs to look at in the prop market for Carolina against Washington.
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Commanders
- Rushing Yards: 69.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Rush Attempts: 15.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
- Receiving Yards: 21.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -135
If you’re looking for a player to bet with Brooks out, Hubbard has been by far the top playmaker on the ground in this offense.
He’s found success both on the ground and through the air, but I really like him to find the end zone against a weak Washington defense:
Carolina’s running game has been one of the lone bright spots in this offense, mainly the running from Chuba Hubbard.
Hubbard has 86 carries for 485 yards on the season. He picked up 18 carries for 92 yards and five catches for 11 yards in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, and I’d expect a major workload for him again in Week 7.
Washington has struggled defending the run, allowing 5.0 yards per carry and five scores on the season. With star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen out for the season, Washington’s run defense will be even worse in this matchup.
Hubbard has scored three times this season, seeing at least 14 touches in his last five games.
