The Minnesota Vikings will once again be without starting wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) in Week 12 of the 2026 season.

Addison was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons as he continues to recover from surgery that he had earlier in the month.

Vikings ruled out WR Jordan Addison, OT Christian Darrisaw and CB Isaiah Rodgers for Sunday’s game vs. the Falcons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2026

Addison was questionable for Week 10 and did not play, and Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell later shared that the former first-round pick had sugery on his thumb prior to Week 11. The Vikings have not placed Addison on short-term injured reserve, which is a sign that he should be able to return soon.

Minnesota is in the thick of the playoff race in the NFC, and it remains favored on Sunday even with Addison out. Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and others should see an uptick in touches with Kirk Cousins at quarterback for the third time since the trade deadline.

In the 2026 campaign, Addison has played in seven matchups, logging 91.8 percent of the Vikings' snaps in those contests. He's caught 18 of his 36 targets for 277 yards and one score. He should return to a big role whenever he's recovered from this thumb issue.

With Addison out, here's a look at how I'm betting on the Vikings' passing game in this battle on Sunday afternoon.

Best Vikings Prop Bet vs. Falcons in NFL Week 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Jefferson OVER 6.5 Receptions (-145)

Jefferson is by far the No. 1 target for this Minnesota team, and his season has completely changed with Cousins at quarterback over Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz.

The former LSU star has been targeted 22 times over the last two weeks, catching nine and seven passes in those games. He's averaging just 5.2 catches per game in the 2026 season, but Jefferson has received at least nine targets in four games in a row.

That's a good sign for him against an Atlanta team that is 22nd in the league in EPA/Pass in the 2026 season.

With Addison out, Jefferson is by far the team's best downfield threat, and he and Cousins have not missed a beat despite the veteran quarterback spending multiple seasons with other franchises.

I expect another big workload for Jefferson on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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