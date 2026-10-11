Is Jordan Addison Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Saints in NFL Week 5)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 5 matchup with the New Orleans Saints due to a hamstring injury.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Addison and Justin Jefferson (ankle, questionable) will both work out pregrame to determine if they can play on Sunday. So, Addison appears to be a true game-time decision for the Vikings.

#Vikings WRs Jordan Addison (hamstring) and Justin Jefferson (ankle) are both questionable and will work out pregame to determine their status. Jefferson has said he will do whatever he can to play in a Louisiana homecoming game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2026

On Saturday, Minnesota elevated receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jeshaun Jones from the practice squad, a sign that they could be short-handed at the position on Sunday.

Addison -- a former first-round pick -- has played 91.7 percent of the Vikings' snaps on offense in 2026, so losing him would be a pretty major blow.

Through four games, Addison has 11 catches (on 22 targets) for 163 yards and a score. He's caught nine passes over the last two weeks with Jefferson (ankle) banged up.

Here's a look at how I'm betting on the Minnesota passing game in the prop market with Addison's status up in the air on Sunday.

Best Vikings Prop Bet vs. Saints in NFL Week 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

T.J. Hockenson OVER 4.5 Receptions (+107)

Since the Vikings have a ton of questions at receiver in Week 5, I'm taking a shot on tight end T.J. Hockenson having a big game for the second week in a row.

Last week, the veteran tight end caugth 13 passes (on 13 targets) for 119 yards. He's played over 76 percent of the snaps for the Vikings this season, and Hockenson appeared to establish a solid rapport with Kyler Murray in the win over Miami.

So, why not take him at plus money to reach five catches in Week 5? If Addison or Jefferson ends up sitting, it could set up nicely for Hockenson to be at least the No. 2 option in the passing game. He only has 22 total receptions this season, but the Saints are beatable through the air, ranking 28th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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