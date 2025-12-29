Jordan Love Injury, Packers Report Impacts Opening Odds vs. Vikings in NFL Week 18
The Green Bay Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC after they lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night, and that's caused their odds for Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings to look a little wonky.
Green Bay has been without quarterback Jordan Love (concussion), and it's possible that he sits out again in Week 18 to prepare for the playoffs.
On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Packers were expected to rest key players this week since they cannot move up or down in the NFC standings.
As a result, oddsmakers have set Green Bay as a 6.5-point underdog on the road against Minnesota in the opening odds for Week 18. DraftKings has the Vikings as -290 favorites to win this Week 18 matchup, even though they may not have quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hand fracture) in the matchup.
Still, these opening odds suggest that Love will likely sit out, and it's possible backup quarterback Malik Willis (shoulder) will also rest in this game. So, Clayton Tune may be under center for Green Bay on Sunday.
The Packers are 9-6-1 this season, and they'll face the No. 2 seed in the NFC in the first round of the playoffs.
Love, who has only missed one game so far in 2025, was an MVP candidate just a few weeks ago, but that ship has sailed with the Packers ending up in a wild card spot. The former first-round pick has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns and six picks this season.
Since Love was questionable to play in Week 17 due to his concussion, he should be on track to suit up in the playoffs barring a setback in the next couple of weeks. The Packers are hoping Love can lead them to an upset win on wild card weekend, something he's done in the past in his career.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
