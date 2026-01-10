Is Jordan Love Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Bears)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has not played since he suffered a concussion in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears, but he's off the injury report and expected to play on Saturday night in the wild card round.
Love cleared concussion protocol prior to this week, but he sat out the team's Week 18 loss to the Minnesota Vikings since Green Bay was already locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
Love led the Packers to a win over the Bears back in Week 14, but the team lost in Week 16 with the star quarterback exiting that game early. Love was asked about any concerns he had after not playing in multiple weeks, but he quickly dismissed them.
This season, the Packers are 9-5-1 when Love starts, and he put together a strong season before going down with the aformentioned concussion. Love completed 66.3 percent of his passes during the regular season for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
He threw for 234 yards and three scores in Week 14 against the Bears, and he's looking tp repeat that performance on NFL Wild Card Weekend.
With Love set to play in this matchup, the Packers have moved to 1.5-point road favorites in this game. Green Bay opened as a 1.5-point favorite but was set as even money (+100) to cover earlier in the week. Now, DraftKings has the Packers at -108 to cover the spread and -120 to win the game outright.
The Packers have to feel good about their chances with Love under center, as he's won a game as the No. 7 seed before, upsetting the Dallas Cowboys two seasons ago. If Green Bay wins, it'll take on the Seattle Seahawks in the divisonal round next weekend.
