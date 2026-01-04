Is Jordan Love Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Vikings)
The Green Bay Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed in NFC heading into Week 18, meaning that a bunch of starters will be out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
One of those starters is quarterback Jordan Love, who missed the team's Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion. Love has since cleared concussion protocol, but both he and backup Malik Willis will be on the bench for this game with Clayton Tune expected to start.
The Packers are clearly playing things safe with Love as they gear up to make a playoff run out of the final spot in the NFC.
Love's status has caused a major shift in the odds for this game, although oddsmakers started the week with the inclination that Love wouldn't play. Minnesota opened as a 6.5-point favorite at home in this matchup, but that line has since moved to Vikings -8.5 at DraftKings.
If that holds, the Vikings would find themselves as the biggest home favorite against Green Bay since the 1988 season.
There may be a little motivation on the Vikings' side to win this game, as they could finish over .500 (9-8) with a victory over the short-handed Packers.
Tune has appeared in 14 games in his NFL career, making one start. He lost that start back in 2023 as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. Overall, the former fifth-round pick has completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 78 yards, no scores and three picks at the NFL level.
When it comes to Love, it appears he'll be good to go for the Packers' playoff matchup after clearing concussion protocol. This season, the star quarterback has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns and just six picks. The Packers are 9-5-1 in his 15 starts.
