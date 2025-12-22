Jordan Love Injury Update Impacts Opening Odds for Ravens vs. Packers in Week 17
The Green Bay Packers' quarterback situation for Week 17 is up in the air, as Jordan Love (concussion) and Malik Willis (shoulder) were both banged up in a loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday night.
That's impacted the opening odds for the Packers' matchup with the Baltimore Ravens this coming Saturday, although the odds have jumped around with Lamar Jackson (back) getting hurt against the New England Patriots on Sunday night.
Green Bay opened as a 1.5-point home underdog in this matchup, a sign that Love's status was in serous question after the first concussion of his NFL career. However, with Jackson also going down in Week 16, oddsmakers at DraftKings shifted the Packers to 2.5-point favorites, as the Ravens lost to the Patriots and put their season in jeopardy.
A loss or a Pittsburgh Steelers win in the next two weeks would eliminate Baltimore from playoff contention.
As for the Packers, they currently hold the No. 7 seed in the NFC after losing to Chicago in Week 16. Love's concussion is going to make it tough for him to play against Baltimore, and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur admitted that there is a "process" that the star quarterback has to go through.
"That's a process that takes multiple days to get through," LaFleur said of Love.
In addition to Love getting banged up, backup quarterback Malik Willis injured his throwing shoulder in Saturday's loss.
"I'd say he's pretty sore," LaFleur said Sunday. "That's a legitimate deal that he's dealing with, and he's going to be another guy that we'll see where he's at as we progress. That further complicates the other problem."
So, there's a small chance the Packers have to play a third-string quarterback in this game, which would likely swing the odds back in Baltimore's favor.
Ultimately, the team with the better quarterback situation from a health perspective will likely close as the favorite for Saturday night's matchup.
This season, Love has not missed a game for Green Bay, leading it to a 9-5-1 record as the starter. He's completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,381 yards, 23 scores and just six interceptions. However, the Packers are facing an uphill battle to finish any higher than the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
Love's injury and practice status will be worth monitoring throughout the week, and bettors may want to hold off on laying points with either of these teams until the quarterback situations become clearer later in the week.
