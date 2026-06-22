Jordan vs. Algeria Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Algeria had the impossible task of playing against the defending World Cup champion in its first match of the tournament, ultimately losing to Argentina 3-0. The good news for Algerian fans is that they have a chance to bounce back when they take on Jordan on Monday night.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this pivotal Group J showdown.

Jordan vs. Algeria Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Jordan +500

Algeria -175

Draw +310

Total

OVER 2.5 (-106)

UNDER 2.5 (-120)

Jordan vs. Algeria How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 22

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

Venue: San Francisco Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Jordan record: 0-0-1

Algeria record: 0-0-1

Jordan vs. Algeria History and Tournament Results

These two countries have faced each other three times in international play, going 1-1-1 in those three matches. The most recent was an International Friendly in 2004, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Jordan

Jordan was tied with Austria into the second half of their first round match, but the Austrians pulled away late, eventually winning by a score of 3-1. With Argentina on the horizon, Jordan may have to win this match to have any hope of advancing to the knockout stage.

Algeria

Algeria had an early goal called back due to an offside, and then things quickly turned sour. Lionel Messi scored three times, eventually leading to a 3-0 win for Argentina. The good news for Algeria is that finishing second in the group is a very real possibility for them if they can beat Jordan on Monday.

Jordan vs. Algeria Best Prop Bet

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today, I made the case for betting on Fares Ghdjemis to find the back of the net:

Fares Ghdjemis led all Algerian forwards and midfielders in touches against Argentina with 63. He also had three shots throughout the game, proving to me that despite being a midfielder, he's going to be involved in Algeria's offense. I love his odds at +255 to score in this game.

Jordan vs. Algeria Prediction and Pick

I think we should all be betting on Algeria to win this game by at least two goals. I wrote about why I'm betting that in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

Algeria played the defending champions much tougher than the final score would indicate, having an expected goal differential of -0.45. Now, they get to go from playing against the best team in the group to the worst. Jordan didn't look particularly impressive on either side of the pitch against a subpar Austria team.

I'm going to trust my pre-tournament evaluation of this Algeria team, which I believe is being undervalued in the betting market.

Pick: Algeria -1.5 (+150)

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $350 in bonus bets back if bet $5 for seven days. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!