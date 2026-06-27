Jordan vs. Argentina Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Jordan and Argentina neither have much to play for in Saturday night’s match.

Jordan has already been eliminated after losses to Austria (3-1) and Algeria (2-1). On the flip side, Argentina has a goal differential of 5-0 through two games and may play some backups in this one.

Argentina is even considering resting Lionel Messi in this meaningless match, so keep an eye on that if you’re looking at any Messi props.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Jordan vs. Argentina at the best World Cup betting sites as well as a prop and best bet for Saturday’s World Cup fixture.

Jordan vs. Argentina Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Jordan +1400

Argentina +650

Draw -550

Total

OVER 3.5 (+145)

UNDER 3.5 (-180)

Jordan vs. Argentina How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 27

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Dallas Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Jordan record: 0-0-2

Argentina record: 2-0-0

Jordan vs. Argentina: History and Tournament Results

This will be the first competitive match between Jordan and Argentina.

Jordan

This is Jordan’s first time at the World Cup.

Argentina

Argentina comes into the 2026 World Cup as the reigning champions after being eliminated in the Round of 16 in 18 and losing in the championship match in 2014. They’re one of the most decorated countries in World Cup history.

Jordan vs. Argentina Best Prop Bet

Lionel Messi 1st Goalscorer (+225)

As stated above, keep an eye on Messi’s status for this game before placing any bets.

However, I could see Argentina giving Messi the start for a chance to continue his goalscoring streak. He is -170 to score a goal, but +225 to score the first goal. He could get the start, score a goal or two, and sub out after getting his team on the board.

Jordan vs. Argentina Prediction and Best Bet

Argentina’s B squad should be able to easily handle Jordan. Argentina has yet to allow a goal in the World Cup, and I don’t see that changing here.

Jordan generated 0.46 expected goals on four shots on target against Austria, and 0.63 xG on four shots on target against Algeria.

Check the different markets between both teams to score NO, Jordan Team Total UNDER 0.5, and Argentina to keep a clean sheet, as they all mean the same but sometimes have different prices.

Pick: Jordan Team Total UNDER 0.5 (-163)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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