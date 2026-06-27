Jordan vs. Argentina Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage
Jordan and Argentina neither have much to play for in Saturday night’s match.
Jordan has already been eliminated after losses to Austria (3-1) and Algeria (2-1). On the flip side, Argentina has a goal differential of 5-0 through two games and may play some backups in this one.
Argentina is even considering resting Lionel Messi in this meaningless match, so keep an eye on that if you’re looking at any Messi props.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Jordan vs. Argentina at the best World Cup betting sites as well as a prop and best bet for Saturday’s World Cup fixture.
Jordan vs. Argentina Odds and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline
- Jordan +1400
- Argentina +650
- Draw -550
Total
- OVER 3.5 (+145)
- UNDER 3.5 (-180)
Jordan vs. Argentina How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 27
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dallas Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Jordan record: 0-0-2
- Argentina record: 2-0-0
Jordan vs. Argentina: History and Tournament Results
This will be the first competitive match between Jordan and Argentina.
Jordan
This is Jordan’s first time at the World Cup.
Argentina
Argentina comes into the 2026 World Cup as the reigning champions after being eliminated in the Round of 16 in 18 and losing in the championship match in 2014. They’re one of the most decorated countries in World Cup history.
Jordan vs. Argentina Best Prop Bet
- Lionel Messi 1st Goalscorer (+225)
As stated above, keep an eye on Messi’s status for this game before placing any bets.
However, I could see Argentina giving Messi the start for a chance to continue his goalscoring streak. He is -170 to score a goal, but +225 to score the first goal. He could get the start, score a goal or two, and sub out after getting his team on the board.
Jordan vs. Argentina Prediction and Best Bet
Argentina’s B squad should be able to easily handle Jordan. Argentina has yet to allow a goal in the World Cup, and I don’t see that changing here.
Jordan generated 0.46 expected goals on four shots on target against Austria, and 0.63 xG on four shots on target against Algeria.
Check the different markets between both teams to score NO, Jordan Team Total UNDER 0.5, and Argentina to keep a clean sheet, as they all mean the same but sometimes have different prices.
Pick: Jordan Team Total UNDER 0.5 (-163)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop