Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs is dealing with a finger injury that he had surgery on earlier in the season.

The former first-round pick sat out Green Bay's loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, and he's officially listed as questionable for the Pack's Week 12 clash with the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Eve.

Packers are listing edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) and running back Josh Jacobs (finger) as questionable for Wednesday night‘s game in Los Angeles against the Rams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2026

Jacobs was able to log time at practice this week, showing that he is nearing a return to the lineup. However, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday that the star running back is unlikely to play.

That's a major blow to the Packers (6-4) and their offense, as the team ranks dead last in the league in EPA/Rush.

LaFleur: Josh Jacobs (finger) remains unlikely to play Week 12. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 23, 2026

Jacobs missed the first six games of the season on the Commissioner's Exempt List after he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property.

He has appeared in three games for the Pack this season, carrying the ball 36 times for 80 yards and a score while adding 11 catches for 68 yards and two more touchdowns.

Oddsmakers aren't expecting Jacobs to suit up in this matchup, as they have not listed props for the star back against L.A.

Best Packers Prop Bet vs. Rams in NFL Week 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Since Jacobs seems to be trending in the wrong direction to play based on his head coach's comments, I'm targeting the Green Bay passing game for my favorite prop in this matchup.

Matthew Golden OVER 5.5 Receptions (-129)

Both Matthew Golden and Christian Watson have put together strong 2026 seasons, but I think Golden is the player to back on Thanksgiving Eve.

Through 10 games, Golden has been targeted 101 times by Love, catching 58 passes for 853 yards and five scores. Golden has dealt with some drop issues, but he’s averaging over 10 targets per game and has six games with at least 10 looks.

In fact, the former Texas star only has one game all season with fewer than seven targets. So, his floor is extremely high, even against a Rams team that is No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Pass.

Golden has six or more catches in six games in the 2026 campaign, including five of his last six appearances. Watson may be the better downfield threat, but Golden has 22 more targets than him.

In a game where the Packers may abandon the run early (again), this is a pretty favorable price for Golden, who is averaging 5.8 catches per game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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