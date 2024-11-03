Is Josh Jacobs Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Lions vs. Packers)
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who is listed as questionable for Week 9 against the Detroit Lions due to an ankle injury, is expected to play on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
This is great news for the Packers, as quarterback Jordan Love (groin) is already banged up and will attempt to play through the injury in this crucial NFC North matchup.
Jacobs has been a key part of the Green Bay offense in his first season with the franchise, and he may end up with an even bigger role this week if Love can’t operate as his usual self against the Lions.
Josh Jacobs Prop Bets for Week 9 vs. Lions
- Rushing Yards: 66.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 11.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -125
In a game that could be altered due to rain, Jacobs is a great bet to lead the way on the ground for Green Bay.
Since Love is dealing with a groin injury, the Packers may want to lean on their ground game more anyway, something I broke down in our best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Packers-Lions earlier this week:
Packers running back Josh Jacobs is coming off arguably his best game of the season, rushing for 127 yards and two scores in Week 8.
If Malik Willis gets the start, Jacobs should have a massive workload (he had 32 carries in Week 2). If Love goes (which we now know he will), Jacobs still has a favorable matchup against a Lions team that allows 4.7 yards per carry.
This isn’t the best price ever for Jacobs to score, but he’s coming off a two-score game and should receive around 20 more touches in Week 9. He’s my favorite Packer to find the end zone with Love still at less than 100 percent.
