Is Josh Jacobs Playing Today? (Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 4)

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs will not play in Week 4 of the 2026 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Jacobs has not played in a game in the 2026 season after he was charged with two misdemeanors after a dispute with his ex-girlfriend

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared last Sunday that he does not expect an "imminent" return for Jacobs.

Rap on Josh Jacobs:



“I do not expect an imminent return.” — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 27, 2026

Jacocs accepted a non contest plea agreement for a misdemeanor charge of battery, and the NFL is currently reviewing his case to decide how to discipline him under the league's personal conduct policy.

Rapoport mentioned as much as an eight-game suspension could be considered for the former first-round pick, which would be a massive blow to the Packers and their offense.

To be clear, Josh Jacobs accepted a no contest plea agreement for a misdemeanor charge of battery and was convicted of battery. He awaits NFL discipline while on the exempt list. https://t.co/EqtCCYjLaf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2026

As it is, Green Bay has struggled on offense in the 2026 season, ranking 25th in EPA/Play and dead last in the league in EPA/Rush. Jacobs was the clear lead back for the Packers over the last few seasons, and the team has turned to Marshawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson in his absence.

Jacobs had a huge 2025 season, rushing for 929 yards on 234 carries (4.0 yards per carry) in 15 games. The veteran back found the end zone 13 times on the ground, and he added 36 catches (on 44 targets) for 282 yards and an additional score.

The Packers are off to a 1-2 start this season, but they're favored on the road in Week 4 against the Buccaneers, who are starting rookie Jalon Daniels in place of the injured Baker Mayfield.

A win on Sunday would go a long way into getting Green Bay back in the playoff race, but the team may need to find an answer at running back soon if Jacobs ends up missing even more time. It's currently unclear when the NFL plans on handing down a suspension for Jacobs in 2026.

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