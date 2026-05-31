Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Matteo Berrettini Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 4

Juan Manuel Cerundolo pulled off one of the all-time upsets in the second round of the French Open, beating No. 1 Jannik Sinner (who was dealing with cramping during the match) to advance.

Cerundolo is now through to Round 4 after taking down Martin Landaluce in five sets in Round 3, and he’ll face 30-year-old Matteo Berrettini on Monday morning.

Berrettini made the quarterfinals of the French Open back in 2021, but this is his first run at Roland Garros since. He also made a quarterfinal appearance at the U.S. Open in 2022, and he could be back to his peak form after some disappointing finishes at Grand Slams since.

Cerundolo is set as an underdog in this match, and he’s played back-to-back long matches heading into Round 4. Does that catch up to the 24-year-old as he looks to continue his magical French Open run?

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s path to Round 4 and my prediction for this match.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Matteo Berrettini Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Juan Manuel Cerundolo: +134

Matteo Berrettini: -164

Total

38.5 (Over -115/Under -125)

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Matteo Berrettini How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 1

Time: 8:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT/HBO Max

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Matteo Berrettini History and French Open Performance

Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Cerundolo hadn’t made it out of the second round of a Grand Slam until this event, and he’s now knocked off Sinner and Landaluce in long, five-set battles.

The 24-year-old is an underdog in this match, but it’s hard to root for him considering how little chance he had to upset Sinner, who was a -10000 favorite against him.

Cerundolo has never faced Berrettini in his career, and the 30-year-old certainly has more experience in this spot.

Matteo Berrettini

Berrettini upset No. 22 Arthur Rinderknech in the second round, and he also went the distance in Round 3, winning 7-6, 5-7, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 against Francisco Comesana in the third round.

There is some positive history for Berrettini at Grand Slams, but almost all of his success came prior to 2023. Since then, he has just one fourth-round appearance (2023 Wimbledon) to his name and he hasn’t been in the French Open since 2021.

So, getting back to the quarterfinals would be quite the accomplishment for the 30-year-old.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Matteo Berrettini Prediction and Pick

These two are priced pretty close in Round 4, and I’m actually eyeing the total instead of a side in this unexpected matchup.

So far in the 2026 French Open, Berrettini has played 40, 30 and 61 games. He’s had four sets go to a tiebreaker, which is a great sign for any OVER games bet.

Cerundolo won in straight sets in Round 1 (like Berrettini in Round 2), yet he still played 34 games in that match. Since then, Cerundolo has played 43 and 62 games with four of the five sets in his third-round match going to a tiebreak.

Since it's been a long time since Berrettini has been on this level, and Cerdundolo is unproven this far into a Grand Slam, I wouldn’t be shocked if this match goes four or more sets. I’ll lean with the OVER since it has hit (at 38.5 games) in four of the six matches these two have played at Roland Garros.

Pick: OVER 38.5 Games (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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