Is JuJu Smith-Schuster Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Chiefs)
The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for the third straight week due to a hamstring injury.
With Smith-Schuster out, the Chiefs will once again rely heavily on Travis Kelce and DeAndre Hopkins in the passing game against a stout Denver Broncos defense.
JuJu had played a big role for Kansas City after Rashee Rice went down, but it’s possible he never returns to that now that Hopkins is in the fold.
Until Smith-Schuster returns to at least a limited practice, it’s likely that he won’t suit up for Kansas City.
Earlier this week in our best NFL prop bets and anytime touchdown scores for the Chiefs-Broncos game, I broke down bets for Kelce and Hopkins that bettors should consider in Week 10.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
DeAndre Hopkins Best NFL Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Broncos
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Receiving Yards: 49.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +145
Here’s the prop I picked for Hopkins in Week 10:
Newly acquired wideout DeAndre Hopkins found the end zone not once, but twice for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.
DHop displayed a solid rapport with Patrick Mahomes, catching eight of his nine targets for 86 yards in the process.
The best part? DHop went from playing 32 percent of the Chiefs snaps in Week 8 to 60 percent in Week 9. He will have to deal with Pat Surtain II this week, but his usage appears to be on the rise.
Since Surtain II will likely spend time on Hopkins, I’d rather target him on a touchdown prop than a yardage prop. Mahomes looked his way in the red zone often in Week 9.
Travis Kelce Best NFL Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Broncos
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -145/Under +110)
- Receiving Yards: 60.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +115
Kelce is certainly worth a wager this week given his recent play:
After a slow start to the season, Travis Kelce is back.
The star tight end has at least seven catches in four of his last five games, and he’s racked up 28 targets over the last two weeks.
Denver is one of the best pass defenses in the NFL, but it struggled last week against Baltimore. Kelce is a matchup nightmare for any team when he’s going like this, and he’s caught 24 passes for 190 yards over the last two weeks.
In his career against the Broncos, Kelce has picked up at least 57 receiving yards in 12 of his 19 games. He’s a great bet if he keeps seeing this massive target share.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.