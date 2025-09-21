Is Justin Fields Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Buccaneers)
The New York Jets will be without starting quarterback Justin Fields in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he suffered a concussion in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.
As a result, Tyrod Taylor will get the start for New York, which is set as a 6.5-point underdog in the odds at DraftKings in Week 3.
Taylor is a veteran quarterback that should be able to keep the New York offense moving, but the Jets defense has allowed 30 or more points in each of its first two games of the season. That could be a major issue against a Tampa Bay team that has one of the better offensive attacks in the NFL.
Before exiting the Jets' Week 2 loss to the Bills, Fields had completed just 27.3 percent of his passes for 27 yards. However, he did have a big game in Week 1, throwing for 218 yards, rushing for 48 yards and finding the end zone three times (twice on the ground).
Taylor may not offer the same dual-threat ability as Fields, but he is still a mobile quarterback. In Week 2, the veteran threw for 56 yards and a score and ran for additional 21 yards in the Jets' loss.
New York is hoping that Taylor can step up and lead the team to an upset win to avoid an 0-3 start to the 2025 season.
