Is Justin Herbert Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert reportedly is expected to start against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 despite dealing with a high ankle sprain.
As long as Herbert doesn’t suffer a setback, he’s expected to suit up for the AFC West clash, as the Chargers look to hand the Chiefs their first loss of the season.
Herbert played through the injury in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Chargers quarterback ended up aggravating the injury and was replaced in the second half by Taylor Heinicke.
Los Angeles ended up scoring just 10 points in that game, but it appears oddsmakers are becoming a little more bullish on them in Week 4. with the latest Herbert news.
Justin Herbert Betting Impact on Chiefs vs. Chargers
Now that Herbert is expected to play, the Chargers have seen their odds improve at home in Week 4.
Earlier this week, the Chiefs were favored by 8.5 points – a sign that Herbert was expected to miss this game.
However, now that Herbert is tentatively expected to play, the Chargers are now just seven-point underdogs against Kansas City.
As good as the Chiefs are, this may be a lofty price to lay with them against a Chargers defense that hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in a game this season.
Last week, the Chargers lost as road underdog with Herbert playing banged up and leaving the game early with his ankle injury. It’ll be interesting to see how well he can play in Week 4, but bettors should be aware of the massive line movement towards Los Angeles.
