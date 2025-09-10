Kansas State vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
Two teams on opposite ends of the Big 12 standings will face off at State Farm Stadium on Friday. Arizona will host Kansas State ahead of the weekend and will look to remain unbeaten on the year and secure its first in-conference win.
These two Wildcats teams are like night and day when it comes to success in 2025 so far, but oddsmakers expect a close game.
Here’s our full betting preview of the matchup.
Kansas State vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kansas State -1.5 (-115)
- Texas Tech: +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Kansas State: -122
- Arizona: +102
Total: 54.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Kansas State vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 12
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Kansas State Record: 1-2
- Arizona Record: 2-0
Kansas State vs. Arizona Key Players to Watch
Kansas State
Avery Johnson: Johnson’s team hasn’t had a lot of success early on, but he’s an NFL prospect for a reason. He opened 2025 by throwing for 273 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a touchdown against arguably the best team in the Big 12 at a neutral venue in Dublin, Ireland. Kansas State lost that contest by three but rebounded to secure a win the following week thanks to Johnson’s 318 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Johnson will likely be the most impactful player on the field in this matchup.
Arizona
Noah Fifita: Fifita hasn’t been tested nearly as much as Johnson this season, but he’ll carry a ton of momentum into this matchup after posting 373 passing yards and five passing touchdowns against Weber State his last time out. Kansas State is better than Hawaii and Weber State on both sides of the ball and will look to bring Fifita back down to Earth.
Kansas State vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
Kansas State dominated Arizona 31-7 last season as the home team after entering the matchup as a seven-point favorite. It’s clear that oddsmakers think enough has changed for Arizona to flip the script, though.
Kansas State opened as a 2.5-point favorite and doubt has started to creep in following an upset loss to Army. The main concern here is Kansas State’s defense.
Kansas State gave up 35 points to an FCS team in a narrow victory before being outscored 24-21 against Navy. Arizona has averaged 44.0 points per game through two tune up contests and is more explosive than the last two teams Kansas State faced.
Kansas State hasn’t shown enough consistency to be considered a road favorite in this matchup, so an upset is very much in play.
PICK: Arizona moneyline (+102 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
