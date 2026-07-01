Karolina Pliskova vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Second Round

The defending Wimbledon champion, Iga Swiatek, is looking to go back-to-back, something she's familiar with doing at grand slams after winning three straight French Opens from 2022 to 2024.

She needed three sets to get by Taylor Townsend in the first round, but she's on to the second round, where she'll face Karolina Pliskova. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Thursday's match.

Karolina Pliskova vs. Iga Swiatek Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Karolina Pliskova +315

Iga Swiatek -430

Total

20.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Karolina Pliskova vs. Iga Swiatek How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 2

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited

Karolina Pliskova vs. Iga Swiatek: History and Wimbledon Performance

These two athletes have faced each other three times in their careers. Iga Swiatek is 3-0 in those matches.

Karolina Pliskova

Karolina Pliskova is in the final stretch of her career, desperate to make one more deep run in a Grand Slam tournament. Her best finishes came in a finals appearance at Wimbledon in 2021, but she hasn't made it to the quarterfinals of a grand slam since the 2023 Australian Open. She defeated Tereza Valentova in the first round this year, 6-3, 6-4.

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek didn't drop a single game against Amanda Anisimova in last year's Wimbledon final, and now she's looking to successfully defend her title by capturing her sixth career major tournament. She defeated Taylor Townsend in three sets in her first match.

Karolina Pliskova vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Best Bet

Pliskova is in some solid form of late, making it to the quarterfinals of the HSBC Championships and then following that up with a semifinal appearance at the Lexus Nottingham Open. While that may not be enough for her to upset Swiatek, she does have the experience against her and could be in a spot to steal a set, especially considering Swiatek looked shaky at times against Townsend.

I'll bet Pliskova to win at least one set on Thursday.

Pick: Pliskova +1.5 Sets (+108) via FanDuel

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