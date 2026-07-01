Karolina Pliskova vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Second Round
The defending Wimbledon champion, Iga Swiatek, is looking to go back-to-back, something she's familiar with doing at grand slams after winning three straight French Opens from 2022 to 2024.
She needed three sets to get by Taylor Townsend in the first round, but she's on to the second round, where she'll face Karolina Pliskova. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Thursday's match.
Karolina Pliskova vs. Iga Swiatek Odds and Total
Moneyline
- Karolina Pliskova +315
- Iga Swiatek -430
Total
- 20.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Karolina Pliskova vs. Iga Swiatek How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 2
- Time: 8:30 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited
Karolina Pliskova vs. Iga Swiatek: History and Wimbledon Performance
These two athletes have faced each other three times in their careers. Iga Swiatek is 3-0 in those matches.
Karolina Pliskova
Karolina Pliskova is in the final stretch of her career, desperate to make one more deep run in a Grand Slam tournament. Her best finishes came in a finals appearance at Wimbledon in 2021, but she hasn't made it to the quarterfinals of a grand slam since the 2023 Australian Open. She defeated Tereza Valentova in the first round this year, 6-3, 6-4.
Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek didn't drop a single game against Amanda Anisimova in last year's Wimbledon final, and now she's looking to successfully defend her title by capturing her sixth career major tournament. She defeated Taylor Townsend in three sets in her first match.
Karolina Pliskova vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Best Bet
Pliskova is in some solid form of late, making it to the quarterfinals of the HSBC Championships and then following that up with a semifinal appearance at the Lexus Nottingham Open. While that may not be enough for her to upset Swiatek, she does have the experience against her and could be in a spot to steal a set, especially considering Swiatek looked shaky at times against Townsend.
I'll bet Pliskova to win at least one set on Thursday.
Pick: Pliskova +1.5 Sets (+108) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets