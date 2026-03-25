Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raptors vs. Clippers)

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard remains on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, as he's officially listed as questionable due to an ankle sprain.

Kawhi Leonard (ankle) questionable for Wednesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 25, 2026

Leonard suffered the injury back on March 14 against the Sacramento Kings and missed L.A.'s next game against the San Antonio Spurs. He then returned to play n the front end of a back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans, but the Clippers held him out of the second game.

Since then, the star forward has played in back-to-back games, a sign that he should be on the right side of questionable for this matchup. Oddsmakers at the best betting sites have set the Clippers as 3.5-point favorites in this game, which should signal to bettors that Leonard is expected to play -- barring a midday setback.

Leonard can only miss one more game this season if he wants to stay eligible for awards and All-NBA, so it's possible he'll push to play in all of the Clippers' remaining games.

If he suits up on Wednesday night, Kawhi could be an undervalued prop target against this Toronto defense.

Best Kawhi Leonard Prop Bet vs. Raptors

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kawhi Leonard OVER 26.5 Points (-109)

Leonard is questionable for Wednesday night’s matchup with his former team, but I’m shocked to see his point prop down at 26.5.

The Clippers star is averaging 28.3 points per game in the 2025-26 season, and he’s been terrific in the month of March, scoring 27 or more points in nine of his 12 games. During that 12-game stretch, Leonard is shooting 54.3 percent from the field (on 18.4 shots per game), 40.0 percent from 3 and averaging 29.4 points per game.

Toronto does rank seventh in the league in defensive rating, but Leonard has been pretty much matchup proof all season long. L.A. also scored 121 points in an overtime win over Toronto with Leonard out of the lineup back on Jan. 16.

I think the two-time NBA Finals MVP is a solid value at this number if he’s able to play through his ankle issue again on Wednesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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