Kawhi Leonard Next Team Odds: Raptors Heavily Favored to Reunite With Clippers Star

Kawhi Leonard’s time in Los Angeles appears to be coming to an end, and a resolution could happen as soon as Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, talks between the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors are “serious” and Leonard’s tenure with the Clips is “nearing its end.”

Shams on Kawhi Leonard trade talks: "Those talks are continuing, they're serious between the Clippers and the Raptors … We'll see how the conversations go for the next few hours, potentially into tomorrow, but all signs point to these two sides being motivated ... Kawhi… — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 30, 2026

A Leonard trade would be yet another move by the Clippers to build toward the future, as they traded away both James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the trade deadline and now have an interesting guard duo of Darius Garland and rookie Keaton Wagler.

Leonard had a massive 2025-26 season, appearing in 65 games and averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc. Now, it appears that he’s likely to return to the franchise that he won the NBA Finals with in the 2019 season.

Based on the latest odds at DraftKings, the Raptors are heavily favored to land Leonard this offseason.

Kawhi Leonard Next Team Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Toronto Raptors: -450

Los Angeles Clippers: +400

Dallas Mavericks: +1300

Boston Celtics: +1300

San Antonio Spurs: +2000

Golden State Warriors: +2000

Miami Heat: +2500

Denver Nuggets: +2500

Detroit Pistons: +3000

Philadelphia 76ers: +4000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +4000

Houston Rockets: +4000

Note: No other team has shorter than +5000 odds to land Leonard ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The Raptors are the clear frontrunner to land Leonard, and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the deal could be completed as soon as today. Toronto bringing back Leonard would vault it into contender status in the Eastern Conference, as the Raptors were already the No. 5 seed in the East in the 2025-26 season.

Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors could happen today, per @WindhorstESPN



“This trade could happen today. I think the Clippers and Raptors have agreed on player compensation. I think it’d be Brandon Ingram based on what I am told. What they have been haggling over is the draft pick… pic.twitter.com/FS9x39gGT2 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) June 30, 2026

Even though a potential trade to Dallas or San Antonio was rumored earlier this offseason, it appears that there is only one destination for Leonard at this point in time. The Mavericks and Spurs are both north of 10/1 to land the two-time NBA Finals MVP, and it was reported earlier this month by NBA insider Jake Fischer that Leonard would only be willing to sign an extension in Toronto or San Antonio.

Latest on Kawhi Leonard, per @JakeLFischer:



- Clippers are determined to keep Kawhi, and his first choice is remaining with the team

- Raptors have genuine interest should Leonard become available

- Kawhi wouldn't have interest in signing an extension with the Pistons or Heat if… — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 25, 2026

Injuries have limited some of Leonard’s upside in recent seasons, but he put together an All-NBA campaign for the Clippers in the 2025-26 season and would undoubtedly raise the ceiling of whichever team he lands with this offseason. Toronto adding Leonard alongside Scottie Barnes would give it one of the best wing duos in the entire NBA.

The Raptors are currently +4500 to win the NBA Finals in the 2026-27 season, which is good for 11th in the league and seventh amongst Eastern Conference teams.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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