Kayla Day vs. Madison Keys Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon First Round

2025 Australian Open winner Madison Keys begins her journey at Wimbledon in 2026 against another American – Kayla Day – on Tuesday morning.

Day has not appeared in a Grand Slam since losing in the first round of the French Open in 2024, and she’s set as a massive underdog in this first-round matchup.

Keys is coming off fourth-round exits in both the Australian Open and French Open this year, and she has not made a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon in each of her last two appearances. The American has two quarterfinal showings at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in her career (2015 and 2023), but she’s just the No. 26 ranked player in this year’s tournament.

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s history and my prediction for this first-round match on Tuesday.

Kayla Day vs. Madison Keys Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Kayla Day: +770

Madison Keys: -1540

Total

18.5 (Over -135/Under -105)

Kayla Day vs. Madison Keys How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 6:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Kayla Day vs. Madison Keys History and Performance at Wimbledon

Kayla Day

Day had an ankle injury that cost her most of the 2025 season, but she’s back in a Grand Slam for the first time since 2024.

She has never competed at Wimbledon in singles play, but she does have two head-to-head matches against Keys in her career.

Day beat Keys in their last meeting – the 2023 French Open – in three sets.

Madison Keys

Keys was a third-round exit at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2025, and she’s had more success at the other three Grand Slams than at Wimbledon. Still, she’s heavily favored in this match against Day, who hasn’t played on this stage in two years.

Keys beat Day back in 2016 at the U.S. Open, but the two have faced off just once since then.

Kayla Day vs. Madison Keys Prediction and Pick

Oddsmakers have set Keys at -300 to win this match in straight sets, and it’s clear that Day’s lack of Grand Slam experience is an issue heading into this match.

In 2026, Day has only played 53 games, and Keys outranks her in several key statistics, including her percentage of service games won, break points saved, break points converted and returns games won.

Even though Day won the last meeting between these two in 2023, Keys has had some strong Grand Slam finishes since then, winning the 2025 Australian Open and making four total quarterfinal appearances.

There could be some value in betting on Day to cover the set spread – she’s +200 to win a set – but I lean with Keys making quick work of her fellow American on Tuesday.

Pick: Keys in Straight Sets (-300 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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