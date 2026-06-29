Kayla Day vs. Madison Keys Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon First Round
2025 Australian Open winner Madison Keys begins her journey at Wimbledon in 2026 against another American – Kayla Day – on Tuesday morning.
Day has not appeared in a Grand Slam since losing in the first round of the French Open in 2024, and she’s set as a massive underdog in this first-round matchup.
Keys is coming off fourth-round exits in both the Australian Open and French Open this year, and she has not made a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon in each of her last two appearances. The American has two quarterfinal showings at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in her career (2015 and 2023), but she’s just the No. 26 ranked player in this year’s tournament.
Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s history and my prediction for this first-round match on Tuesday.
Kayla Day vs. Madison Keys Odds and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline
- Kayla Day: +770
- Madison Keys: -1540
Total
- 18.5 (Over -135/Under -105)
Kayla Day vs. Madison Keys How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 30
- Time: 6:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited
Kayla Day vs. Madison Keys History and Performance at Wimbledon
Kayla Day
Day had an ankle injury that cost her most of the 2025 season, but she’s back in a Grand Slam for the first time since 2024.
She has never competed at Wimbledon in singles play, but she does have two head-to-head matches against Keys in her career.
Day beat Keys in their last meeting – the 2023 French Open – in three sets.
Madison Keys
Keys was a third-round exit at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2025, and she’s had more success at the other three Grand Slams than at Wimbledon. Still, she’s heavily favored in this match against Day, who hasn’t played on this stage in two years.
Keys beat Day back in 2016 at the U.S. Open, but the two have faced off just once since then.
Kayla Day vs. Madison Keys Prediction and Pick
Oddsmakers have set Keys at -300 to win this match in straight sets, and it’s clear that Day’s lack of Grand Slam experience is an issue heading into this match.
In 2026, Day has only played 53 games, and Keys outranks her in several key statistics, including her percentage of service games won, break points saved, break points converted and returns games won.
Even though Day won the last meeting between these two in 2023, Keys has had some strong Grand Slam finishes since then, winning the 2025 Australian Open and making four total quarterfinal appearances.
There could be some value in betting on Day to cover the set spread – she’s +200 to win a set – but I lean with Keys making quick work of her fellow American on Tuesday.
Pick: Keys in Straight Sets (-300 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2