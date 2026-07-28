Is Kelsey Plum Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Liberty vs. Sparks)

Los Angeles Sparks star guard Kelsey Plum hs been dealing with a lower leg injury since late June, and she will not return to the lineup on Tuesday night against the New York Liberty.

Even though Plum is right around the four-week timeline that was set when she was first injured, the All-Star guard isn't quite ready to make her way back into the lineup.

BREAKING: Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum has been ruled OUT with a lower leg injury ahead Tuesday's home game against the New York Liberty. — John W. Davis (@johnwdavis) July 28, 2026

The Sparks are home underdogs against the Liberty as a result, as DraftKings Sportsbook has set New York as a 4.5-point favorite. The Liberty have struggled all season when favored on the road, going just 1-8 against the spread in nine game.

However, the Sparks have not been able to find their way without Plum in 2026, going 3-11 in the 14 games that she's missed. Los Angeles is 7-5 when Plum plays, but he absence has caused the team to fall out of the top eight in the league in the standings.

L.A. enters Tuesday's matchup on a five-game skid, though it did beat the Liberty (with Plum in the lineup) earlier this season.

Injuries have really derailed the five-time All-Star's season, as she also missed time in late May with an injury.

Still, Plum is averaging 23.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from 3 in the 2026 campaign. One could argue that before the lower leg injury, Plum was having the best season of her WNBA career.

The next chance for the star guard to return will come on Sunday, Aug. 2 when the Sparks take on the Portland Fire. That game would be over five weeks since Plum was initially sidelined with this injury.

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