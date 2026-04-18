Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Lakers)

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant was added to the team's injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs.

Durant is listed as questionable with a knee contusion after he missed the final game of the regular season. Houston didn't need Durant to play in Game 82 since it was already locked into the No. 5 seed in the West, so it's notable that the former league MVP is on the injury report.

On the bright side for the Rockets, the betting market seems to think that KD will play in Game 1. Houston remains a 5.5-point road favorite in the odds at DraftKings, a sign that the star forward will be in action.

That's huge for the Rockets, as their offense is extremely dependent on Durant's shot creation. This season, the veteran forward appeared in 78 games, averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from 3.

Houston is favored to win its first-round series with the Lakers since Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are both out for Game 1 (and likely longer) with injuries that they suffered at the end of the regular season.

The Rockets went 4-0 in the games that Durant missed in the regular season, but it'll need the superstar scorer if it wants a chance to make a deep playoff run.

This story will be updated with Durant's final game status on Saturday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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