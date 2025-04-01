Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Bucks)
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is expected to miss at least the next week with an ankle injury that he suffered on Sunday night against the Houston Rockets.
This is a massive blow for the Suns, who have listed Durant as out and Bradley Beal as questionable for Tuesday night's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Phoenix -- the No. 11 seed in the West -- is one game back of the No. 10 seed and 1.5 games back of the No. 9 seed after Dallas and Sacramento both lost on Monday.
However, the Suns are underdogs in their matchup with the Bucks on Tuesday, and for good reason. In 13 games without Durant this season, the Suns are a putrid 2-11 straight up. That does not bode well for their chances of making up ground with the former league MVP sidelined during this road trip.
Here's how I'm betting on the Suns with Durant out of the lineup on Tuesday night.
Best Suns Prop Bet vs. Bucks With Kevin Durant Out
- Devin Booker OVER 33.5 Points and Assists (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Devin Booker is a great prop target on Tuesday:
With Kevin Durant (ankle) out and Bradley Beal (hamstring) questionable, Devin Booker could be in line for a massive workload as he attempts to keep the Suns’ playoff hopes alive.
Phoenix lucked out on Monday, as both of the teams in front of it – Dallas and Sacramento – lost close games, allowing the Suns to pick up half a game in the standings.
This is a solid matchup for Booker, who had 19 points and 12 dimes in his meeting with the Bucks in March. Milwaukee has allowed the most points per game to opposing point guards this season – and while Book isn’t a point guard – he is the primary initiator on a ton of action for the Suns.
With Durant out, I expect Booker’s shots to increase in a big way, and he could push this number on points alone. Overall, Booker is averaging 25.3 points and 7.0 assists per game this season.
