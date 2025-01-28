Kings NBA Playoff Odds Tank Following De'Aaron Fox Trade Report
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox could be on the move as soon as the Feb. 6 trade deadline, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
While Fox may be eyeing a team when he becomes a free agent following the 2025-26 season, he would be a massive upgrade for several contenders at the point guard spot. This season, Fox is averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field.
According to Kings insider James Ham, Fox prefers to be dealt to the San Antonio Spurs -- where he'd team up with Victor Wembanyama.
With the report that Fox may be traded, the Kings' odds to make the playoffs in the Western Conference have taken a massive hit.
Odds to Make the NBA Playoffs in Western Conference
With the No. 1, 2 and 3 teams (Oklahoma City, Houston and Memphis) seemingly locked into ending up in the playoffs, FanDuel Sportsbook has set odds for the current teams that are seeded in the No. 4 through No. 11 spots in the West.
- Denver Nuggets: -5000
- Minnesota Timberwolves: -385
- Los Angeles Clippers: -340
- Los Angeles Lakers: -245
- Dallas Mavericks: -168
- Phoenix Suns: -120
- Sacramento Kings: +128
- Golden State Warriors: +220
Sacramento, which currently holds the No. 10 seed in the West, has the second-worst odds -- and is not favored to make the playoffs -- following the Fox report.
It makes sense, as the Kings would undoubtedly be worse off if they move Fox for draft capital or a lesser player, and it certainly puts some questions into the team's outlook the rest of the season. We've already seen oddsmakers cool on the Miami Heat amidst the drama with star Jimmy Butler.
The Kings have played much better since firing head coach Mike Brown, and they've actually won seven of their last 10 games. However, they may be a team that bettors want to fade in the futures market, esepcially if a Fox deal ends up happening before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
