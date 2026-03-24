Kings vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 24

LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets are looking to move up into a top-eight spot in the Eastern Conference, and they have a very winnable game on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento has won five of its last 10 games, but it remains in last place in the Western Conference heading into this game. The Kings are still one of the worst teams in the league, ranking 29th in net rating and 28th in defensive rating this season.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are just one game out of the No. 8 seed and 2.5 games out of the No. 6 seed in the East, and they’ve won three games in a row after blowing out the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Can Charlotte cover the spread as a massive home favorite on Tuesday?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop target and my prediction for this interconference clash.

Kings vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kings +16.5 (-105)

Hornets -16.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Kings: +900

Hornets: -1600

Total

230.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Kings vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 24

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Kings record: 19-53

Hornets record: 37-34

Kings vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

Precious Achiuwa – questionable

Nique Clifford – out

Russell Westbrook – out

Zach LaVine – out

De’Andre Hunter – out

Domantas Sabonis – out

Drew Eubanks – out

Killian Hayes – questionable

Keegan Murray – out

Isaiah Stevens – out

Daeqwon Plowden – probable

Hornets Injury Report

Kon Knueppel – probable

Tosan Evbuomwan – out

PJ Hall – out

Tidjane Salaun – out

Antonio Reeves – out

Kings vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets

Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

Kon Knueppel OVER 3.5 3-Pointers (-115)

In today’s best NBA props column , I shared why rookie Kon Knueppel is a great bet against this Kings defense:

Knueppel has been a lights-out shooter as a rookie, knocking down 43.4 percent of his attempts from the 3-point line. He’s taking 8.0 3-point shots per game, so Knueppel’s shooting isn’t just the case of a small sample size.

Now, the rookie gets a look at the horrible Sacramento defense that ranks 19th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Earlier this month, Knueppel shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc against the Kings, and he’s made four or more 3-pointers in eight of 15 games since the All-Star break, shooting 44.2 percent from deep on 8.6 attempts per game.

The volume should be there for Knueppel, and the Kings’ defense has remained a bottom-five unit all season long.

Kings vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

Sacramento is just 13-20 against the spread when set as a road underdog this season, and it has several important rotation players sitting out this matchup.

The Kings have picked up some wins over the last month that were unexpected, but the move to sit Russell Westbrook and other vets is a sign that the Kings are trying to lose to remain in the top three in the lottery odds for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are first in the NBA in net rating (+12.6) over their last 15 games and are in a race for a top-eight seed in the East. The Hornets are just 2.5 games out of the No. 6 seed, and they’ve handled under .500 teams this season, going 20-10 straight up.

Charlotte is also 9-5 against the spread when favored at home, posting an average scoring margin of +12.6 points in those 14 games. I think the Hornets could win this game by a wide margin on Tuesday night.

Pick: Hornets -16.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.