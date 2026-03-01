Kings vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 1
Fresh off of a blowout win against the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers are massive favorites at home on Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings.
The Kings are just 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games and 5-27 on the road in the 2025-26 season, making this a very winnable matchup for the Lakers even on the second night of a back-to-back.
L.A. is the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, and it’s only four games over .500 at home this season. However, the Kings enter this game extremely short-handed with Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray and De’Andre Hunter all out.
The Lakers have yet to release an injury report, but it would be surprising to see them sit Luka Doncic, LeBron James or Austin Reaves after they all played limited minutes on Saturday due to their blowout nature of the game.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction or Sunday’s matchup.
Kings vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kings +13.5 (-112)
- Lakers -13.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Kings: +525
- Lakers: -750
Total
- 232.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Kings vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 1
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sportsnet, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 14-47
- Lakers record: 35-24
Kings vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Zach LaVine – out
- Domantas Sabonis – out
- De’Andre Hunter – out
- Dylan Cardwell – out
- Keegan Murray – out
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Lakers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Kings vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- LeBron James OVER 6.5 Assists (-147)
In today’s best NBA props column, I shared why LeBron is worth a look against this weak Kings defense:
LeBron is coming off a nine-assist showing against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, and he’s now averaging 7.0 assists per game in the 2025-26 campaign.
James has really picked things up as a passer as of late, averaging 8.1 assists per game across 11 February appearances. The four-time champion is averaging 7.3 dimes per game since Jan. 1, and he had five games with double-digit dimes in February.
Now, LeBron takes on a tanking Sacramento Kings team that is 28th in the NBA in defensive rating and 26th in opponent assists per game.
I think it’s reasonable to bet that the Lakers star reaches his season average in this Western Conference tilt.
Kings vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
The Lakers haven’t been dominant at home this season, but I’m buying them against this tanking Kings team on Sunday night.
The Kings are one of the worst road teams in the NBA, going 12-19 against the spread as road underdogs, posting a -13.7 average scoring margin in those matchups. The Kings have the worst road net rating (-13.0) in the NBA in the 2025-26 season.
L.A. played well against a short-handed Warriors team on Saturday, and it should make quick work of this No. 28 Kings defense on Sunday.
The Lakers have a massive incentive to go all-out to win this game, as they are just two games out of the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
I won’t overthink this matchup with the Kings struggling all season long. They’ve won just 14 games and have the worst ATS record (24-37) in the league.
Pick: Lakers -13.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
