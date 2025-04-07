Kings vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, April 7
The Sacramento Kings pulled off a massive upset on Sunday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, pushing them into the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with just four games to play.
Sacramento now has a three-game cushion on the No. 11-seeded Phoenix Suns, putting it in the driver’s seat to at least land a play-in spot this season.
On Monday, the Kings have a tough second night of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons, who are seven-point favorites at home. With Cade Cunningham back, Detroit is looking to make a push for the No. 5 seed, although the Milwaukee Bucks have won four games in a row to take a one-game lead on the Pistons in the standings.
Detroit has listed two rotation players, Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren, as questionable for this contest.
Here’s how I’m betting on the Kings-Pistons matchup, including my favorite prop bet for Monday’s action.
Kings vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kings +7 (-110)
- Pistons -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings: +220
- Pistons: -270
Total
- 230.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Kings vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 7
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Kings record: 38-40
- Pistons record: 43-35
Kings vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pistons Injury Report
- Jalen Duren – questionable
- Ron Harper Jr. – questionable
- Tobias Harrison – questionable
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Daniss Jenkins – questionable
- Tolu Smith – questionable
Kings vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zach LaVine OVER 20.5 Points (-120)
Zach LaVine had a monster game against Cleveland, dropping 37 points while hitting 7-of-11 shots from beyond the arc.
He’s now scored 62 points in his last two games, pushing his season average to 23.0 per game. While he hasn’t been as consistent scoring with the Kings, LaVine has still been ultra-efficient for the season, shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ausar Thompson OVER 19.5 Points and Rebounds (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Ausar Thompson is a solid prop target in this matchup:
Detroit Pistons wing Ausar Thompson has been on fire as of late, averaging 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game over his last six contests. The former lottery pick is an intriguing prop target against the Sacramento Kings, who are just 21st in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 contests.
In this six-game stretch, Thompson has really played a big role for Detroit, averaging 31.0 minutes per game. With Jalen Duren – Detroit’s best rebounder – questionable on Monday, Thompson could see an uptick on the glass.
Overall, Thompson is averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, but as a starter he’s averaging 11.0 points and 5.4 boards a night. Plus, in games that he’s played 30 or more minutes, Thompson is averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
I’m betting on his usage staying high against a Kings team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back and has been pedestrian at best on the defensive end.
Kings vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
The Kings are making a little push late in the season, but they’ve still dropped seven of their last 10 games heading into Monday’s contest.
To make matters worse, the Kings are an NBA-worst 3-12 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
That’s simply not going to cut it against a Detroit team that has a much higher ceiling now that Cunningham is back and has one of the best net ratings in the NBA over its last 50 games.
Plus, the Kings (21st in defensive rating in their last 10 games) have struggled to stop anyone all season long. As a result, they’re in the bottom 10 in the NBA in net rating over their last 10.
The Pistons are under .500 against the spread as home favorites, but I’m trusting them to cover with the No. 5 seed within reach in the East.
Pick: Pistons -7 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.