Kings vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 16
The Sacramento Kings have lost eight of their last 10 games and five in a row to fall to 3-10 this season, and they find themselves as road underdogs on Sunday afternoon against the San Antonio Spurs.
Victor Wembanyama and company are off to a solid start this season, although they lost back-to-back games to the Golden State Warriors behind 46 and 49 points from Steph Curry.
Can San Antonio bounce back against one of the worst teams in the West?
The Kings rank 26th in net rating, 27th in defensive rating and 25th in offensive rating this season, and they could be a team that decides to blow things up at the trade deadline.
Meanwhile, the Spurs are 8-4 and have yet to be fully healthy this season, as No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper (calf) remains out for this matchup. They also have listed Wemby as questionable.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Kings vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kings +8.5 (-115)
- Spurs -8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Kings: +260
- Spurs: -325
Total
- 240.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Kings vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 16
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Kings record: 3-10
- Spurs record: 8-4
Kings vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Precious Achiuwa – questionable
- Domantas Sabonis – questionable
- Keegan Murray – out
- Dylan Caldwell – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Spurs Injury Report
- Dylan Harper – out
- Davis Jones Garcia – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Victor Wembanyama – questionable
Kings vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 26.5 Points (-119)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Wemby is a great prop target against Sacramento:
Wemby is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Kings, but if he’s able to play, he should have a big game.
The Kings are just 27th in the NBA in defensive rating, and they’re allowing 124.5 points per game this season – the second-most in the NBA.
Over his last three games, Wemby has 38, 31 and 26 points, and he’s averaging 26.2 points per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3. He’s cleared this line in six of his 12 games so far in the 2025-26 campaign.
This is too good of a matchup to pass up Wemby, as long as he’s able to play through a calf issue.
Kings vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
With Wembanyama questionable, I’m not totally sold on laying the points with the Spurs in this matchup, so instead I’m taking the OVER on San Antonio’s team total.
The Kings have given up the second most points per game in the NBA this season (124.5) while San Antonio ranks 10th in offensive rating and is averaging over 118 points per game.
The Kings’ defense has been impossible to trust, and it doesn’t help that they're sixth in the league in pace. Uptempo games can be a nightmare if Sacramento doesn’t shoot the ball well, and San Antonio has the offensive weapons with Wemby (if healthy) and De’Aaron Fox to put up a major number on the scoreboard.
I like this play a little more than either side on Sunday.
Pick: Spurs Team Total OVER 124.5 Points (-108 at DraftKings)
