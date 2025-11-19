Kings vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 19
For the third time this season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Sacramento Kings – this time in OKC.
The Thunder moved to a league-best 14-1 on Monday night, beating the New Orleans Pelicans by 17 points. Jalen Williams (wrist) remains out of the lineup, yet the Thunder continue to wreak havoc on the rest of the NBA.
As for the Kings, they are just 3-11 and fading fast in a loaded Western Conference. Sacramento has two losses to the Thunder this season – by six and 31 points – and it’s coming off a loss on Sunday against the Victor Wembanyama-less San Antonio Spurs.
Can OKC cover a massive spread at home and move to 15-1 this season?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference clash on Nov. 19.
Kings vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kings +18.5 (-112)
- Thunder -18.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Kings: +1000
- Thunder: -1800
Total
- 231.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Kings vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 19
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Kings record: 3-11
- Thunder record: 14-1
Kings vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Domantas Sabonis – out
- Keegan Murray – out
- Dylan Caldwell – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Branden Carlson – available
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Aaron Wiggins – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Jalen Williams – out
- Kenrich Williams – out
Kings vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ajay Mitchell 15+ Points (-133)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props why Ajay Mitchell is undervalued against Sacramento:
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell has been a breakout start with Jalen Williams out of the lineup, and he should have a major role on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.
The Thunder have already beaten the Kings twice this season, and Mitchell thrived in both games, scoring 18 points on 15 shots back on Oct. 28 and 18 points on 12 shots on Nov 7.
This season, Mitchell is averaging 16.3 points on 13.3 shots per game, and he’s taken double-digit shot attempts in all but one game so far. To top it off, he’s been pretty efficient with his touches, shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from 3.
The Kings are awful defensively, ranking 27th in the league in defensive rating and 28th in opponent points per game. Plus, the Thunder are 18.5-point favorites, so they may get up big in this game and decide to rest Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and give the keys to the offense to Mitchell.
Getting him at under his season average at this price is an absolute steal on Wednesday night.
Kings vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
The Thunder only beat the Kings by six at home earlier this season, but they followed that up with a 31-point win on the road.
OKC is a gigantic favorite in this game, but the Kings – who already aren’t a deep team – are down Domantas Sabonis in this matchup.
I can’t trust the Kings, who are 27th in defense, 25th in offense and 26th in net rating this season, to hang around with the No. 1 team in the NBA – even though it doesn’t have its second-best player.
I also don’t mind the UNDER in this game, as the first two matchups landed with 208 and 233 combined points. However, I’ll trust the Thunder to win big at home, where they have a net rating of +18.8 this season.
Pick: Thunder -18.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
