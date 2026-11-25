The Golden State Warriors have a great chance to make it two wins in a row when they host the Sacramento Kings in an NBA Cup Group Play matchup on Wednesday night.

The Warriors lost all five games on their recent road trip, but returned home to upset the Celtics on Sunday. They’re now 2-7 on the road but 7-1 at home this season.

The Kings also recently upset Boston, but then lost 123-107 at home to the Spurs. Sacramento is now 2-15 for the season and 1-5 on the road.

Houston is looking for revenge after a 102-99 loss in Phoenix earlier this month.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kings +6.5 (-110)

Warriors -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Kings +215

Warriors -265

Total

216.5 (Over -116/Under -105)

Kings vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, NBCSBA

Kings record: 2-15

Warriors record: 9-8

Kings vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

Jonathan Mogbo – Out

Maxime Raynaud – Out

Ben Simmons – Out

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler III – Out

Stephen Curry – Out

Yaxel Lendeborg – Questionable

Moses Moody – Out

Kristaps Porzingis – Out

Brandon Williams – Questionable

Kings vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

De’Andre Hunter OVER 14.5 Points (-114)

De’Andre Hunter is turning back the clock this season. After averaging 13.7 points last year, he’s up to 15.3 points per game so far this season.

The forward started off a bit slower, but has really picked it up as of late. He’s gone OVER 14.5 points in three straight games and five of his last six, averaging 18.5 points per game in that span. He also had 14 points in his two contests before that.

The Warriors also allow 21.4 points per game to small forwards this season.

Kings vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

I want to fade both of these teams realistically, so I’ll do just that by taking the UNDER.

The Warriors have gone UNDER the total in five straight games and six of seven, which makes sense given their injuries. They’re now 10-7 to the UNDER this season.

The Kings have played a few higher-scoring games as of late, but I chalk that up to their opponents running up the score. I don’t see the Warriors being able to do that, even at home.

Pick: UNDER 216.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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