Kings vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
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The Golden State Warriors have a great chance to make it two wins in a row when they host the Sacramento Kings in an NBA Cup Group Play matchup on Wednesday night.
The Warriors lost all five games on their recent road trip, but returned home to upset the Celtics on Sunday. They’re now 2-7 on the road but 7-1 at home this season.
The Kings also recently upset Boston, but then lost 123-107 at home to the Spurs. Sacramento is now 2-15 for the season and 1-5 on the road.
Houston is looking for revenge after a 102-99 loss in Phoenix earlier this month.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kings +6.5 (-110)
- Warriors -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings +215
- Warriors -265
Total
- 216.5 (Over -116/Under -105)
Kings vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, NBCSBA
- Kings record: 2-15
- Warriors record: 9-8
Kings vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Jonathan Mogbo – Out
- Maxime Raynaud – Out
- Ben Simmons – Out
Warriors Injury Report
- Jimmy Butler III – Out
- Stephen Curry – Out
- Yaxel Lendeborg – Questionable
- Moses Moody – Out
- Kristaps Porzingis – Out
- Brandon Williams – Questionable
Kings vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- De’Andre Hunter OVER 14.5 Points (-114)
De’Andre Hunter is turning back the clock this season. After averaging 13.7 points last year, he’s up to 15.3 points per game so far this season.
The forward started off a bit slower, but has really picked it up as of late. He’s gone OVER 14.5 points in three straight games and five of his last six, averaging 18.5 points per game in that span. He also had 14 points in his two contests before that.
The Warriors also allow 21.4 points per game to small forwards this season.
Kings vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
I want to fade both of these teams realistically, so I’ll do just that by taking the UNDER.
The Warriors have gone UNDER the total in five straight games and six of seven, which makes sense given their injuries. They’re now 10-7 to the UNDER this season.
The Kings have played a few higher-scoring games as of late, but I chalk that up to their opponents running up the score. I don’t see the Warriors being able to do that, even at home.
Pick: UNDER 216.5 (-105)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop