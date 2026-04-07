Kings vs. Warriors Prediction: Why Steph Curry Is a Great Prop Target on Tuesday

Steph Curry returned to the lineup for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough for them to get a win over the Houston Rockets.

Now, Curry is looking to get Golden State back on track as a home favorite against the tanking Sacramento Kings.

The Kings (21 wins this season) may have played too well to land a top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft without some lottery luck, though they’re massive underdogs with Zach LaVine, De’Andre Hunter and Domantas Sabonis out of the lineup for the rest of the season.

Golden State is a much better team when Curry plays (23-17) this season, but it is going to have to win multiple play-in games to get into the playoffs this season.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Tuesday night’s contest.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kings +14.5 (-112)

Warriors -14.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Kings: +650

Warriors: -1000

Total

234.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Kings vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 7

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California

Kings record: 21-58

Warriors record: 36-42

Kings vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

Patrick Baldwin Jr. – out

DeMar DeRozan – questionable

Drew Eubanks – out

De’Andre Hunter – out

Domantas Sabonis – out

Zach LaVine – out

Keegan Murray – out

Isaiah Stevens – out

Russell Westbrook – out

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler – out

Moses Moody – out

Steph Curry – probable

Al Horford – out

LJ Cryer – probable

Kristaps Porzingis – questionable

Quinten Post – out

Gui Santos – out

Kings vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

If you’re betting on this game, the safest way to do it is by taking Steph Curry to have a big game when it comes to his scoring.

I have no interest in touching either side in this matchup with the Warriors struggling to stay afloat since Steph was injured and the Kings in full-blown tank mode in the final week of the regular season. So, instead, I’m backing Curry against a weak 3-point defense, and I shared the full scope of this player prop pick in today’s edition of my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points :

After missing 27 games with a knee injury, Curry returned to action on Sunday against the Houston Rockets and promptly had one of his best games of the season.

The star guard finished with 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting (5-for-10 from 3) in less than 27 minutes of action. Golden State lost by one point, but Curry didn’t seem to miss a beat on the offensive end.

Now, he takes on a Sacramento Kings team that is 28th in the NBA in defensive rating and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage this season. Curry has torched the Kings in his lone meeting with them this season, scoring 27 points and knocking down six 3-pointers.

Even though he’s on a minutes restriction, Curry is clearly the No. 1 option for Golden State when he’s on the floor. I wouldn't be shocked if he pushes 30 points again, especially if he takes over 20 shots.

Curry is averaging 27.3 points per game this season while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Pick: Steph Curry OVER 24.5 Points (-117 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.